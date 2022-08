The king of Spain, Felipe VI, was booed and whistled during Sunday's swearing in ceremony for the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro in Colombia's April 19th Movement (M-19), which claimed the ideas of Simón Bolívar, the nineteenth century liberator who brought to an end the Spanish colonial era in much of Latin America.Thus, in the 1970s and 80s, the M-19 vigorously opposed Spanish power in Colombia and took the lead in episodes such as the theft of Bolívar's famous sword in 1974, as well as actions such as the 1985 assault on the Palace of Justice, that ended with the death of 101 people, before reaching a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 1990.The Bourbon king was not comfortable at. And in fact, the situation was so annoying for Felipe VI that he sparked controversy on social media with a gesture seen as highly disrespectful towards Latin American countries and former Spanish colonies:. Colombian social leader Gener Usuga was the first to report the Spanish head of state's rudeness: "The king of Spain, the only one who remained seated when Bolivar's sword reached the presidential possession. This is the same sword with which the liberator fought the Spanish army more than 200 years ago".Catalan president in exile Carles Puigdemont also responded to the images in which the Spanish monarch does not hesitate to show his political stance in a solemn moment."The monarchy restored by Franco has his pictures taken with the deputies of the fascist Vox party, but does not stand up in the presence of a symbol in which the peoples liberated from Spanish tyranny are recognized", wrote the president in exile in an outspoken message to express his indignation. The reference of Vox related to. And not the first time that Felipe VI has inflamed social media by having his photo taken with representatives of the far right