The judge said changing the requirements would "upend the status quo" less than two weeks before the election.

A Wisconsin judge has rejected a request from the state's League of Women Voters to allow election officials to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday said the group's request for a temporary injunction "would upend the status quo and not preserve it" and "frustrate the electoral process by causing confusion" less than two weeks before Election Day, CBS News reported.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature, which intervened in the case, welcomed the judge's ruling.

The Legislature has passed bills since the 2020 election to make absentee voting more difficult, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed the legislation.