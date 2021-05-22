UPDATE: Judge orders ballots unsealed. Parties to appear at ballot storage location 10am May 28th. Ballots will be scanned at 600 dpi or higher. Protocol to be determined.

In an ongoing hearing,(VoterGA.org, Garland Favorito, and another plaintiff)which could show massive election fraud in GA during the 2020 presidential election cycle, and the follow-on runoff that decided control of the U.S. Senate for the Democrat Party, leading to full control of the American government.In the hearing, lawyers for VoterGA.org describedby the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who certified the election,by court-ordered access in the previous April hearing in the case.Fulton County attorneys pushed for a sampling of the ballots instead of access to all of the ballots.Fulton County attorneys alsotestifying the number of ballot batches certified by Secretary of State Raffensperger in the previous 'risk limiting audit'that were provided by state and county officials in court-ordered discovery in April.Shockingly, attorneys for Fulton County declareddeclared the expert witness.The 'risk limiting audits' conducted previously in the state of GA by SoS Raffensperger were shown in today's hearing to be severely compromised.The GA Attorney General's office testified citizens have no right to audit the vote.The results of ballot analysis in this case could show the U.S. Senate, and the presidency of the United States, were fraudulently certified.