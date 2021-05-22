UPDATE: Judge orders ballots unsealed. Parties to appear at ballot storage location 10am May 28th. Ballots will be scanned at 600 dpi or higher. Protocol to be determined.In an ongoing hearing, Henry County, GA judge, the Honorable Brian J. Amero may give access to the plaintiffs (VoterGA.org, Garland Favorito, and another plaintiff) to the physical mail-in ballots in Fulton County, which could show massive election fraud in GA during the 2020 presidential election cycle, and the follow-on runoff that decided control of the U.S. Senate for the Democrat Party, leading to full control of the American government.
In the hearing, lawyers for VoterGA.org described large discrepancies (21%) between the number of ballot batches reported by the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who certified the election, and the number of ballot batches actually provided by court-ordered access in the previous April hearing in the case.
VoterGA.org has been examining the ballot images at a low resolution since the hearing in April, and declared they need the actual physical ballots to understand the number of counterfeit ballots certified.
Fulton County attorneys pushed for a sampling of the ballots instead of access to all of the ballots. They particularly objected to access to physical ballots.
Fulton County attorneys also objected to expert witnesses testifying the number of ballot batches certified by Secretary of State Raffensperger in the previous 'risk limiting audit' were significantly different from the actual number of ballot image batches that were provided by state and county officials in court-ordered discovery in April.
Shockingly, attorneys for Fulton County declared 'the county has no control over its election tablulation process.'
"A high number of ballots appear to have been counted twice," declared the expert witness. There was an error rate in the batch data of 21%" The 'risk limiting audits' conducted previously in the state of GA by SoS Raffensperger were shown in today's hearing to be severely compromised.
The GA Attorney General's office testified citizens have no right to audit the vote.
The results of ballot analysis in this case could show the U.S. Senate, and the presidency of the United States, were fraudulently certified.
