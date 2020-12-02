© Getty Images



"The people of Wisconsin deserve election processes with uniform enforcement of the law, plain and simple. During the recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, we know with absolute certainty illegal ballots have unduly influenced the state's election results. Wisconsin cannot allow the over three million legal ballots to be eroded by even a single illegal ballot. We will continue fighting on behalf of the American people to defend their right to a free and fair election by helping to restore integrity and transparency in our elections."

"As we have said from the very beginning of this process, we want all legal votes and only legal votes to be counted. Americans must be able to trust in our election results, and we not stop until we can ensure voters once again have faith in our electoral process."

The Trump campaign has this morning filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging a number of election offenses that impact up to 221,000 ballots.President Donald J. Trump's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court following the campaign's requested recount to uncover fraud and abuse that irrefutably altered the outcome of this election.These unlawful actions affected no less than approximately 221,000 ballots out of over the three million ballots cast in Wisconsin.Clerks were instructed thaton returned absentee ballots. Under Wisconsin law,or they may not be counted.In another example,in direct conflict with Wisconsin's absentee voting safeguards. Wisconsin law expressly requires thatDespite clear statute, clerks in Madison and Milwaukee issued thousands of absentee ballots without collecting a written application during the two-week in-person absentee voting period that ran from October 20, 2020, through November 1, 2020.in Wisconsin to ensure only eligible voters cast ballots.that is only to be used for voters who are indefinitely confined under the circumstances that they are physically ill, infirm, elderly, or disabled.and those ballots should not be counted in accordance with Wisconsin statute.Finally, the city ofthrough their Democracy in the Park voting events. These voting events were held outside of the county's approved polling locations andbut Joe Biden's campaign encouraged this unlawful voting, advertising these events as opportunities to vote and telling voters to bring their completed ballot to turn in or their incomplete ballot to have a so-called "poll worker" serve as a witness. Voters are not allowed to turn in their absentee ballots anywhere other than the designated polling locations, and any ballots illegally cast there should not be counted.Jim Troupis, counsel to the campaign, stated:And former New York City Mayor and Personal Attorney to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, said: