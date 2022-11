Ahead of COP27, the ecologist Dr. Susan Crockford has launched a hard-hitting attack on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the World Economic Forum (WEF), King Charles and Sir David Attenborough. The two men are said to "parrot WWF activist nonsense" that they naïvely accept as science. Dr. Crockford is an acknowledged zoology expert on polar bears, whose work on their recently growing Arctic populations has effectively removed them as a green poster story. She says it is clear that many of the goals of the WWF are shared by the WEF, and these complement the vision the King and Attenborough share for the future.Population growth has long been a concern of Attenborough's. In 2011, he was reported to have said that "he couldn't think of a single problem that wouldn't be easier to solve if there were less people". In 2013, he made the crass remark that it was "barmy" for the United Nations to send bags of flour to famine-stricken Ethiopia. At the time this invoked comparison with Sir Charles Trevelyan, the civil servant during the Irish famines of the 19th century, who saw the starvation as retribution on the local population for their moral failings and tendency to have numerous children. But to counter all these Malthusian notions, there is the considerable evidence that population numbers fall as societies become wealthier. Increased care of the environment is also a feature of wealthier societies, as individuals no longer need to scavenge the land and wildlife to survive.According to Dr. Crockford, the King will lobby again this Friday for a collective world vision at a COP27 reception at Buckingham Place. Certainly the wording in the communication below suggests a highly political gathering, reviewing the progress and plans for the implementation of the command-and-control Net Zero project.Attenborough is said to hold the WWF in high regard, even after it morphed from a conservation fundraising organisation into a billion-dollar conglomerate that requires many millions of dollars in annual donations just to cover operating expenses and lobbying activities.If it says a sixth mass extinction is imminent, or that unsustainable human activity is pushing the planet's natural systems that support life on Earth to the edge, "he not only believes them but enthusiastically passes along the message", says Dr. Crockford.The Daily Sceptic reported on Monday that a further group of hundreds of scientists had signed the World Climate Declaration (WCD), which states there is no climate emergency . The scientists, led by a Nobel physics prize-winning professor, note that climate science has "degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science".Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.