"We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models. In future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical science.



"The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change."

"CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth; additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yield of crops worldwide."

"There is no climate emergency. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.



"In a prosperous society, men and women are well educated, birth rates are low and people care about their environment."

"The science is insufficient to make useful projections about how the climate will change over the coming decades, much less what our actions will be."

The political fiction that humans cause most or all climate change and the claim that the science behind this notion is 'settled', has been dealtsay the authors, who are drawn from across the world and led by theThe scale of the opposition to modern day 'settled' climate science is remarkable, given how difficult it is in academia to raise grants for any climate research that departs from the political orthodoxy. (A full list of the signatories is available here .) Another lead author of the declaration,but acknowledged that trillions of dollars and the relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics and agenda-driven journalists currently says it is not absurd.Particular ire in the WCD is reserved for climate models.Climate models are now central to today's climate discussion and the scientists see this as a problem.The WCD says:Since emerging from the 'Little Ice Age' in around 1850, the world has warmed significantly less than predicted by the IPCC on the basis of modeled human influences.The Declaration is an event of enormous importance, although it will be ignored by the mainstream media. But it is not the first time distinguished scientists have petitioned for more realism in climate science. In Italy, the discoverer of nuclear anti-matter recently led 48 local science professors in stating thatIn their scientific view,Professor Zichichi has signed the WCD."It is no surprise that we are experiencing a period of warming," it continues.it says, "and are not remotely plausible as global policy tools". They blow up the effect of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, but ignore any beneficial effects.In addition, the scientists declare that there isThe Declaration goes on:It added that the aim of global policy should be "prosperity for all" by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times.Last year, Steven Koonin, an Under-Secretary of Science in the Obama Administration, published a book titled Unsettled in which he noted thatHe also noted thatIn 2020, the long-time green activistwrote a book called Apocalypse Never in which he said he believed the conversation about climate change and the environment had in the last few years "spiraled out of control". Much of what people are told about the environment, including the climate, is wrong, he wrote.Of course, green extremists in academia, politics and journalism will continue to argue for the command-and-control they crave through a Net Zero policy. In the end,