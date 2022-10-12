To present his case, Lloyd Parry compared one fact - summer sea ice in 2022 - to a 30-year average ending 12 years ago. Now Lloyd Parry is joined on an

AFP

fact-check

of the Italian scientists by senior editor Marlowe Hood, who was

recently given

€100,000 (£88,000) by the Foundation arm of a large Spanish bank heavily involved in financing green technology.

, an academic whose doctoral work was in philosophy of science, who works at the Imperial College-based Grantham Institute for Climate Change, a body

partly funded

by the green billionaire investor Jeremy Grantham.

"Nobody said they are increasing globally - the IPCC is very clear on that - but that doesn't mean the trends that occur are not hugely problematic for the regions where they are already occurring."

"To simply demand that the journal withdraws the paper is the worst sort of censorship, and reminds us all of the dark days of Climategate, when such practices were rife whenever anybody dared to challenge the climate establishment's agenda." Homewood looked at a number of the Italian paper's statements and concluded the study was "actually a pretty level-headed, uncontroversial assessment of the actual data".