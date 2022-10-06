Melissa Fleming, the U.N.'s Under-Secretary for Global Communications, said at a Sept. 29 World Economic Forum (WEF) event the U.N. is working with Google to "elevate the content."
"You know, we partnered with Google, for example, if you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, get all kinds of U.N. resources," Ms. Fleming declared. "We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top."
"So we're becoming much more proactive," she continued. "You know, we own the science and we think that the world should know it and the platforms themselves also do."
"But again, it's a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in," she said.
Comment: Now they publicly admit. They don't even hide anymore. It looks that people are enough brainwashed so they can accept anything that these psychopats present to them.
Fleming said that the problem of disinformation "exploded with COVID-19" and required a concerted effort to make sure the right messages get through.
Comment: Yes , she is right. The disinformation exploded with Covid, but from their side, when they decided to make a huge worldwide propaganda and disinformation about the virus, then about the cheep drugs that were able to cure the virus and at last the promotion of the experimental and dangerous mRNA vaccines that killed and disabled millions of people. Even now people are dying as a consequence of the massive genocidal "vaccination" program.
So, yes, the problem of disinformation "exploded with COVID-19" and now we know who did it.
As social media platforms became more dominant, she said, there was "a proliferation of mis- and disinformation that was making achieving what we were trying to achieve — a better world, and a more inclusive, a more peaceful and harmonious world — it was making it more difficult."
Comment: it looks that it was a "damage control" operation from their side, but probably without any bigger success.
Social media users are looking for a more curated environment where they can avoid being exposed to the wrong messages, she asserted.
"I think there's certain people who've totally got lost down rabbit holes and they're going to hopefully find their way out at some point. But I do think there are all kinds of people in the middle," she said.
"And there is evidence that people are feeling really overwhelmed. They're feeling so much gloom and doom from the news environment as well, even the responsible news environment," she declared.
"And so I think we also have a potential, and we're seeing it on our social media channels, the U.N. has millions of followers, and we put out a lot of messages that are really, you know, they're positive, they're hopeful, they give people agency. They give people the chance to engage, to take climate action, to sign on to initiatives. And they're taking part," she stated.
"So I think there is a hunger to be a part of something that is not conspiratorial, that is not hateful, that is not divisive, but that is working towards making the world a better place," she said. "There is a lot of positivity to be had."
Comment: It is a typical psychopathic behaviour. They are the people for that they have done and are still doing.
They are accusing people who are dare to speak for disinformation and lies, when in that is exactly what . A global manipulation, with propaganda, lies and media puppets who speak in the name of "science."
See also: