Google says it is unbiased, but a leaked memo explains to staff that free speech can be "a political weapon", is a "utopian idea" and "users behaving badly" will allow "crummy politicians to expand their influence". And we can't have that.
For your own safety, you are not encouraged to think, judge or read the wrong views.
'THE GOOD CENSOR': Leaked Google Briefing Admits Abandonment of Free Speech for 'Safety And Civility'Research into what? Good excuses?
by Allum Bokhari
The 85-page briefing, titled "The Good Censor," admits that Google and other tech platforms now "control the majority of online conversations" and have undertaken a "shift towards censorship" in response to unwelcome political events around the world.
It acknowledges that major tech platforms, including Google, Facebook and Twitter initially promised free speech to consumers. "This free speech ideal was instilled in the DNA of the Silicon Valley startups that now control the majority of our online conversations," says the document.
Responding to the leak, an official Google source said the document should be considered internal research, and not an official company position.That it panders to Big Gov, is an entirely predictable outcome for a group that desperately doesn't want Big-Government to hit it with anti-trust rules, break it up, or remove it's legal immunity, and treat it like a publisher, which it obviously is. It would also kinda like to be the approved spokes-engine for the Chinese government.
One of the reasons Google identifies for allegedly widespread public disillusionment with internet free speech is that it "breeds conspiracy theories." The example Google uses? A 2016 tweet from then-candidate Donald Trump, alleging that Google search suppressed negative results about Hillary Clinton.
(Trump's suspicions were actually correct - independent research has shown that Google did favor Clinton in 2016).
Shocking Internal Google Docs Prove Their Orwellian Goals and Desire to Squash Free Speech, by Cassandra Fairbanks.
Google explained that in some cases this freedom has had positive outcomes, using the Arab Spring as an example. The document then goes on to list the negative outcomes that have "undermined this utopian narrative," listing the 2016 election (along with a photo of President Donald Trump), the trolling of actress Leslie Jones, YouTuber Logan Paul, and the rise of the alt-right as some examples of where free speech has went wrong.Spread the word. Google is filtering your search results.
The company followed that up by saying "as the 'we're not responsible for what happens on our platforms' defense crumbles, users and advertisers are demanding action." This seems to be an admission that they should no longer be protected under section 230.
Google determines that the problem is that users, governments and tech firms are all behaving badly.
It lists the ways in which users are "behaving badly" as hate speech, reprisals and intimidation, trolling, cyber harassment, cyber racism and venting. ...
One of the "problems" that they found is that "everyone has a voice."
h/t David E and Willie Soon