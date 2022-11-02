"Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee?"

"Regarding the question around, um, did we know about stopping the immunization [sic] before it entered the market? No, heh. Uh, these, um, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market, and from that point of view we had to do everything at risk."

"You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations."

-Joe Biden, July 21, 2021





"Vaccianted people do not get sick... do not spread the virus."

-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, March 29, 2021



"When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe they will not be infected."

-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci May 17, 2021

The whole justification for the vaccine mandates

and the vaccine passports

, in fact, was the "social responsibility" angle, premised on the now-disproven claim that the vaxxes stopped transmission.

To summarize: Pfizer bypassed basic testing protocols that every other vaccine in history has undergone, then manipulated the public with existential terror into taking its product based on false claims of stopping transmission with no evidence whatsoever.

Liberal intellectual hero Noam Chomsky recommended locking the unvaxxed in their homes to literally starve them out in siege warfare.

We need Nuremberg II

. The guilty Public Health© and big pharma demons who did this must be punished, and brutally so.

