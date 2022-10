"Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? Did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market?"

A Pfizer executive said on Monday that neither she nor other Pfizer officials knew whether its COVID-19 vaccine would stop transmission before entering the market in late 2020.Member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos, asked during a session: Roos, of the Netherlands, argued in a Twitter video Monday that following Small's comments to him,The Epoch Times notes that in late 2020 the Food and Drug Administration wrote that there were no data available to determine whether the vaccine would prevent transmission and for how long.Around the same time, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saidHowever, during spring 2021 a number of people, includingFauci said:Fauci later rowed back on these claims, saying that the vaccine prevents severe disease, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19. However, U.S. vaccination policy has remained wedded to the notion that it stops transmission, with mandates and coercion routinely imposed by public authorities and employers citing federal Government advice. Many of these policies, including the ban on unvaccinated visitors entering the United States, remain in force.