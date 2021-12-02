© Reuters / Lee Smith



It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a possible and relevant source of transmission when deciding about public health control measures.

Successful vaccine rollouts have failed to stop Covid transmission, with new data showing the, according to a medical study in The Lancet.Offering a clear assessment that fully vaccinated people are increasingly becoming the source of Covid transmission, the study identified a similar situation in the UK. Throughout Britain, the number of household contacts exposed to unvaccinated cases (23%) was slightly lower than the number exposed to vaccinated individuals (25%).More concerning for researchers, in Israel, an outbreak that infected multiple healthcare workers and patients, as well as their family members,Researchers warned that decision makers must acknowledge the risk that is still posed by vaccinated individuals.The research released in The Lancet comes as countries weigh imposing Covid vaccine mandates to help protect citizens from the spread of the omicron variant and a potential resurgence in case numbers. Greece became the first nation in the EU to implement a Covid vaccine requirement, threatening all over-60s who don't get the jab with a monthly fine.