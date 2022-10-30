Walsh was in town to promote his widely popular "What Is a Woman" documentary, a film that debunks the junk science and social theories behind the radical transgender movement.
The video was captured by the YAF organization on its Twitter feed:
The activists and protesters chanted vulgar slogans, referring to Walsh as a "f*cking racist" and pledging to "collectively chase Nazis off the U-W campus."
"I want to thank also the leftist crybabies for the free advertising spray-painted all over campus," Walsh said at his event, adding "To the UW-Madison administration: you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards, and you spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology."
In response to the clip of activists destroying the Holy Bible, Walsh said:
"Well, you can be on the side that eats the Bible and castrates children, or you can be on literally any side but that one. Your choice, America."
Comment: Whether you are Christian or not, anyone can see that tearing apart a bible and eating the pages is the behavior of a deranged lunatic which can correctly be described as satanic.
The moral degradation of those on the far-Left is made abundantly clear when we look at what they actually stand for nowadays:
Infanticide; the castration, mutilation and sexualization of children; the destruction of religious values and the family unit; the promotion of promiscuity, polyamory, and sexual deviancy in public; abolishing individual constitutional rights in favor of group-identity-based discrimination and racial segregation.