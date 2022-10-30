"Well, you can be on the side that eats the Bible and castrates children, or you can be on literally any side but that one. Your choice, America."

Walsh was in town to promote his widely popular "What Is a Woman" documentary, a film that debunks the junk science and social theories behind the radical transgender movement.The video was captured by the YAF organization on its Twitter feed:The activists and protesters chanted vulgar slogans, referring to Walsh as a "f*cking racist" and pledging to "collectively chase Nazis off the U-W campus.""I want to thank also the leftist crybabies for the free advertising spray-painted all over campus," Walsh said at his event, adding "To the UW-Madison administration: you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards, and you spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology."In response to the clip of activists destroying the Holy Bible, Walsh said: