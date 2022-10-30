Matt walsh
Deranged pro-trans activists ripped out pages of the Bible and ate them as they protested Daily Wire's Matt Walsh for holding an event on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Walsh was in town to promote his widely popular "What Is a Woman" documentary, a film that debunks the junk science and social theories behind the radical transgender movement.

The video was captured by the YAF organization on its Twitter feed:


The activists and protesters chanted vulgar slogans, referring to Walsh as a "f*cking racist" and pledging to "collectively chase Nazis off the U-W campus."


"I want to thank also the leftist crybabies for the free advertising spray-painted all over campus," Walsh said at his event, adding "To the UW-Madison administration: you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards, and you spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology."

In response to the clip of activists destroying the Holy Bible, Walsh said:
"Well, you can be on the side that eats the Bible and castrates children, or you can be on literally any side but that one. Your choice, America."