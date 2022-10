Lastly, our investigation revealed a cover-up.

Ron Klain

Metabiota

Metabiota's seeming bungling was actually part of a coverup to obscure the outbreak's origins in Sierra Leone by obstructing reporting from there

Regarding pandemic origins of Covid, see my prior "Crucial Points on Pandemic Origins Debate" and other pieces.

Independent Science News just published the in-depth investigative piece " Did West Africa's Ebola Outbreak of 2014 Have a Lab Origin? " by virologist Jonathan Latham, the editor of ISN, and myself. I believe the piece's ramifications are profound and have a serious bearing on what has transpired with the Covid pandemic.Synopsis: The Ebola outbreak of 2014 was a disaster for West Africa.. The 2014 outbreak of Zaire Ebola (as the species is known) is today commonly cited as a bona fide example of a natural zoonosis that began in the country of Guinea. However, as is widely known, the 2014 outbreak was puzzling on multiple levels.Additionally, to this day, despite extensive sampling,, are the viral hemorrhagic fevers of which Ebola is one.We now disclose the results of our scientific investigation into the origin of that outbreak. What we have uncovered are fundamental logical and scientific weaknesses in the orthodox outbreak story and, as well, strong evidence that supports an origin in Sierra Leone. First, we show that the orthodox story of patient zero-the Guinean child who played with bats is simply speculation and unsupported by clinical or documentary evidence. Second, the epidemiological links from this child to the first confirmed cases, which were months later, are also highly speculative. Thirdly, we have reanalysed the phylogeny of the Ebola genomes published during the outbreak and find no support for an origin in Guinea. Rather,Although there are clear and obvious inconsistencies between the phylogenetic evidence and the orthodox narrative of a Guinean origin, western researchers, many of them from the lab in Kenema, or closely connected to it, chose to overlook these weaknesses to promote a false and misleading Guinean origin story.Here's a breakdown of a few of the individuals and institutions described in the piece, sometimes noting their involvement with Covid.Robert Garry of Tulane University and ZalgenKristian Andersen of Scripps ResearchGarry is president and founder of the VHFC. Andersen is vice president. In dismissing claims by Africans that his labs might have been responsible for the outbreak, Gary told Politifact: "We were there working 10 years and then Ebola came here." But on August 25, 2013, just months before the Ebola outbreak, the VHFC posted on its website an article titled: "Researchers at the Scripps Research Institute make major advances in the fight against Ebola virus.", but we retrieved the headline from WayBackMachine . As noted in the in-depth article,Garry and Andersen were the two most vocal authors of "The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2" — which claimed in March of 2020 that Covid could not have lab origin and was widely used to dismiss the need for scrutiny as the public was attempting to understand the pandemic.Fabian Leendertz of the Robert Koch Institute, Berlin.In 2014 Leendertz was the senior author of the influential paper which claimed: "The severe Ebola virus disease epidemic occurring in West Africa stems from a single zoonotic transmission event to a 2‐year‐old boy in Meliandou, Guinea." This despite compelling evidence to the contrary, including that. Also, the child in question, according to several sources, including his father, was actually 18 months old when he died and too young to be playing with bats.During the Covid pandemic, Leendertz was a member of the WHO team that reported, in March 2021, on the origins of COVID-19.Eric Lander, president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and HarvardPardis Sabeti, board treasurer of VHFC, member of Broad Institute of Harvard and MITLander is the most famous of the authors of the phylogenetic papers which attempt to place the origin of the outbreak just over the border in Guinea and away from Sierra Leone where the U.S. labs are located. Until he was forced to resign in February, 2022, following reports of bullying people who worked for him, Lander was President Biden's chief science advisor. He is listed now as on leave from the Broad Institute. Sabeti has done extensive work on Ebola and was named one of TIME magazine's "Ebola fighters" people of the year.On October 17, 2014, President Barack Obama named Klain "Ebola czar". The same day,There were other funding cutoffs to the VHFC during this period.Klain is now chief of staff in the Biden administration.Metabiota, was a VHFC partner in 2014.In addition, other member of the VHFCSince 2014, Metabiota has received funding from Google Ventures , the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency USAID's PREDICT program and Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, apparently while Hunter Biden was a managing partner, causing headlines. It also caused headlines when involvement in biolabs in Ukraine . It also has a relationship with In-Q-Tel -- the CIA's venture capital project The full piece contains other vital aspects of the story , including scrutinizing Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, which worked with Thomas Geisbert, who is now at the University of Texas Medical Branch, but formerly was at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease (USAMRIID) in Maryland, also known as Fort Detrick — the largest "biodefense" facility in the world.