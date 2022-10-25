© RIA Novosti / Mihail Mokrushin



"Today, we will not be able to find a politician in a Western nation of the same magnitude as Kennedy," he added.

The fact that discussions about the possible use of nuclear weapons have become part of Western rhetoric is worrisome, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has said.Contrary to claims by Western leaders,. But Kiev has openly claimed that it wants to become a nuclear power, an outcome that Naryshkin called on the world to prevent.The Russian intelligence chief was referring to a speech that Ukrainian President VladimirNaryshkin was speaking on Monday in his capacity as head of the Russian Historical Society. The current stand-off between Russia and the US over Ukraine has been compared by many to the events that happened six decades ago.It's not clear that the same approach can be found in the Joe Biden administration, Naryshkin stated.The Russian official also suggested a way to discourage nuclear powers from deploying their arsenals for goals other than deterrence. He told the audience that holding the US accountable for the 1945 nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki would have had a cold shower effect.