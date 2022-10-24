NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Twitter & Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter & Facebook

Show Notes

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call today, Sunday 23 October, that Moscow was concerned Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb," the Russian defense ministry reported, which would lead to "further, uncontrolled escalation" in the war.In fact, Shoigu has since gone on to call up a half-dozen world leaders with the same warning.Coupled with increased US military presence on Ukraine's Romanian and Polish borders, and the targeting of a major dam with American HIMARS that could flood a swathe of southern Ukraine and kill thousands of civiliams, is an atrocity looming?01:56:31— 80 MBThis podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.