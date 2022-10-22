The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) independent vaccine advisory committee today

voted unanimously

(15-0) to recommend adding COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old to the new

Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

, which will be rolled out in February 2023.

"And that was that. No legal justification. No moral or ethical justification. And definitely no medical or scientific justification."

"State public health systems use the schedule to determine which vaccines to require for children to enter schools. Yes, some states have more stringent requirements than others. Some states allow for 'opt-outs,' but in the end, most states follow the CDC guidelines. The ACIP functionally establishes 'standard of care' in this area."

"This reckless action is final proof of the cynicism, corruption and capture of a once exemplary public health agency. ACIP members have again demonstrated that fealty to their pharma overlords eclipses any residual concerns they may harbor for child welfare or public health.



"This is an act of child abuse on a massive scale."

Today's vote on adding the COVID-19 vaccines means

18 more shots

— one per year between the ages of 6 months and 18 years — will be added to the schedule, according to Toby Rogers, Ph.D.

"So overnight the childhood schedule would go from 54 injections (72 antigens because of combined shots like MMR) to 72 injections (90 antigens)," Rogers said. "This has absolutely nothing to do with health — it's all about profit and power."

Age 6 months-4 years: 2-dose series at 0, 4-8 weeks (Moderna) or 3-dose series at 0, 3-8, 11-16 weeks (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Age 5-11 years: 2-dose series at 0, 4-8 weeks (Moderna) or 2-dose series at 0, 3-8 weeks (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Age 12-18 years: 2-dose series at 0, 4-8 weeks (Moderna) or 2-dose series at 0, 3-8 weeks (Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech)

For children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, the recommended primary doses are increased from a 2-dose series to a 3-dose series.

"Providing an opinion while collecting his salary, how nice," Nass wrote in her live blog, alluding to Baker's government position.

"These avoidable issues have tragically come to fruition: efficacy, transmission, informed consent, viral priming, ADE [antibody dependant enhancement], transparency with data — to name a few," she said.

"It is a complete shame that you open these meetings up for public comment, yet you never consider what is presented, although you claim that is the intent of public comment.



"What is even more concerning is the amount of safety signal data that has come out of your reporting systems, which is being blatantly ignored.



"At what point does this committee become liable for their negligence?



"Myocarditis is not rare nor mild. It's extremely dangerous because the inflammation caused by the injection actually creates scar tissue on the heart that is not repairable.



"We already know this injection does not prevent infection or transmission, which makes all of us question why it's even being classified as a vaccine or being presented to this committee."

"It is time to stop with this morally and ethically wrong approach to a virus with such a high recovery rate. If you did not know it two years ago, you certainly do now."

COVID shots also added to Vaccines for Children Program

"If VFC didn't pay for the vaccines, many children would be out of compliance with state requirements for school attendance due to cost," Hooker said.

COVID vaccine 'safe' and 'effective' for pregnant women and infants, CDC presenters say

"While the intent of the presentation is to scare us regarding 1- to 6-month-old babies," Nass said in her live blog, "in fact COVID was present in only 0.5% of babies who died over the pandemic."

