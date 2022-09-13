"Even if you are getting 100% intact mRNA which would be really rare, you're still not getting anything that resembles the virus. So the efficacy as far as PROTECTING you will be next to nothing.



However, what it will do very effectively, if you got reasonably intact mRNA, is to cause you significant harm. You are playing a game of chance with your immune system and what is in the bottle."

Leaked Documents Reveal Serious Quality Issues

"EMA says the leaked information was partially doctored, explaining in a statement that 'whilst individual emails are authentic, data from different users were selected and aggregated, screenshots from multiple folders and mailboxes have been created, and additional titles were added by the perpetrators.'"

Intact mRNA Is Essential to Its Effectiveness

"... the documents offer the broader medical community a chance to reflect on the complexities of quality assurance for novel mRNA vaccines, which include everything from the quantification and integrity of mRNA and carrier lipids to measuring the distribution of particle sizes and encapsulation efficiency.



Of particular concern is RNA instability, one of the most important variables relevant to all mRNA vaccines that has thus far received scant attention in the clinical community ...



RNA instability is one of the biggest hurdles for researchers developing nucleic acid based vaccines. It is the primary reason for the technology's stringent cold chain requirements and has been addressed by encapsulating the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles.



'The complete, intact mRNA molecule is essential to its potency as a vaccine,' professor of biopharmaceutics Daan J.A. Crommelin and colleagues wrote in a review article in The Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences late last year.



'Even a minor degradation reaction, anywhere along a mRNA strand, can severely slow or stop proper translation performance of that strand and thus result in the incomplete expression of the target antigen.'"

Fragmented RNA May Produce Incomplete Spike Proteins

"The EMA Public Assessment Report ... describes in detail a review of the [Pfizer] manufacturing process ... One concerning revelation is the presence of 'fragmented species' of RNA in the injection solution. These are RNA fragments resulting from early termination of the process of transcription from the DNA template.



These fragments, if translated by the cell following injection, would generate incomplete spike proteins, again resulting in altered and unpredictable three-dimensional structure and a physiological impact that is at best neutral and at worst detrimental to cellular functioning.



There were considerably more of these fragmented forms of RNA found in the commercially manufactured products than in the products used in clinical trials. The latter were produced via a much more tightly controlled manufacturing process ...



While we are not asserting that non-spike proteins generated from fragmented RNA would be misfolded or otherwise pathological, we believe they would at least contribute to the cellular stress that promotes prion-associated conformational changes in the spike protein that is present."

Deaths Dismissed and Side Effects Misclassified

"The latest release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine documents9 reveals numerous instances of participants who sustained severe adverse events during Phase 3 trials. Some of these participants withdrew from the trials, some were dropped and some died ...



The CRFs [case report forms] included in this month's documents contain often vague explanations of the specific symptoms experienced by the trial participants. They also reveal a trend of classifying almost all adverse events — and in particular severe adverse events (SAEs) — as being 'not related' to the vaccine ...



The many serious adverse events — and several deaths — recorded during the Phase 3 trials are also apparent in a separate, massive document10 exceeding 2,500 pages, cataloging such adverse events.



This document lists a wide range of adverse events suffered by trial participants classified as toxicity level 4 — the highest and most serious such level. However, not one of the level 4 (most severe) adverse events listed in this particular document is classified as being related to the vaccination."

What's the Cause Behind the 'Bad Batch' Phenomenon?

Some of these batches have 50 times the number of deaths and disabilities associated with them, compared to other lots.

In other words, they appear to be doing lethal-dose testing on the public

New Boosters Will Not Undergo Additional Testing

