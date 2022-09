"While it is hoped this will be the case, the scientific community does not yet know if the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will reduce such transmission."

Pfizer predicted $32 billion in profits from its COVID-19 shots and another $22 billion from Paxlovid — a pill used to treat COVID-19 but can cause the virus to rebound — for a total of $54 billion.While the world was plunged into a time of economic instability and panic during the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer made out like bandits and continue to reap the astonishing profits of their ineffective COVID-19 treatments.In the case of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot , you can still get the disease once you've been injected and boosted, and may still transmit the disease to others as well.When asked when it first came out whether Pfizer's COVID-19 shot would protect against transmission of COVID-19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained: Pfizer's Paxlovid was granted emergency use authorization to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in December 2021.The drug consists of nirmatrelvir tablets — the antiviral component — and ritonavir tablets, which are intended to slow the breakdown of nirmatrelvir This means multiple courses of the drug are often necessary — which is bad news for the public but great news for Pfizer and its shareholders.In the above episode of "The Jimmy Dore Show," Dore explains how the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health — has funded controversial gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many believe led to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Anthony Fauci , NIAID director, told a House Appropriations subcommittee that $600,000 was given to the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which funneled the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, over a five-year period for the purpose of studying bat coronaviruses and whether they could be transmitted to humans."Then they took everyone down on social media who told the truth about the virus ," Dore said, referring to those who said, early on, that COVID-19 may have been created in a lab.He added:"Let me tell you what $102 billion gets you," Dore said. "$102 billion gets you every politician in the country in your pocket and the mainstream corporate news media . That's what $102 billion gets you."An article published by the Kaiser Family Foundation details how Pfizer essentially "won" the COVID-19 pandemic, coming out of the fog with not only soaring revenue but disturbing influence over public health policy:In 2020, Pfizer's biggest money makers were Ibrance, a cancer drug, a pneumonia vaccine and Lyrica, a fibromyalgia treatment."Now its mRNA vaccine holds 70% of the U.S. and European markets," the Kaiser article notes. "And its antiviral Paxlovid is the pill of choice to treat early symptoms of COVID. This year, the company expects to rake in more than $50 billion in global revenue from the two medications alone."This, despite the fact that "Paxlovid's value to vaccinated patients isn't yet clear, and Pfizer's COVID vaccine doesn't entirely prevent infections ."The contract is intended to supply shots for a coming fall injection campaign and includes options to purchase up to 300 million doses.The decision came after a June 28 meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which recommended that an Omicron-specific component be included in COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.It's the U.S. public that stands to lose in this deal, as they're inundated with a new push to get injected with yet another COVID-19 shot, despite their continued failures.Pfizer claims that its new booster candidates will work better than its past versions. One option being considered targets only the Omicron variant, while the other option targets the strain in the original shot along with the Omicron variant. Two doses — one including 30 mcg of mRNA and one including 60 mcg — were also tested, despite earlier safety concerns with a higher dose shot.The FDA advisory committee voted 19-2 in favor of recommending booster shots that are Omicron-specific, but the FDA will ultimately decide what formulation will be in the "winning" shot."[W]hile patients may recoil at the need for repeated injections — two boosters are now recommended for people 50 and older — the requirement is gold for investors. 'Hopefully, we could be giving it annually and maybe for some groups that are high-risk more often,' CEO Albert Bourla told investors this year."'Then you have the treatment [Paxlovid] that will, let's say, resolve the issues of those that are getting the disease.'" Fauci is among those who experienced a return of COVID-19 symptoms after taking Paxlovid, with symptoms worse than they were the first time. He then took a second course of the drug. Dore states that he also had COVID-19 rebound after taking Paxlovid.In the CDC's health advisory regarding COVID-19 rebound after Paxlovid treatment, it's stated:Study author Dr. Michael Charness of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Boston told CNN: People who experience rebound are at risk of transmitting to other people, even though they're outside what people accept as the usual window for being able to transmit."Still, Pfizer doesn't view COVID-19 rebound after Paxlovid treatment as a failure; in their eyes, it's a success, because the more courses needed, the more money they make.Kaiser noted: Dr. Paul Offit , director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who is notoriously pro-vaccine, was one of the two people who voted against the FDA advisory committee's booster recommendation because he didn't agree with the variant being included and believed there was a dearth of data regarding the level at which the body's immune response to antibodies corresponds to sound protection."Where's the evidence you are at risk of serious disease when confronted with COVID if you are vaccinated and under 50?" Offit said in September 2021. Analyst Evan Seigerman with BMO Capital Markets also questioned during an investor call whether health officials are "kind of walking blindly into recommending boosters."Offit went further, stating,Originally published by Mercola