"While it is hoped this will be the case, the scientific community does not yet know if the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will reduce such transmission."

Pfizer profits massively from repeated COVID-19 treatments

"So they fund and invent the COVID-19 virus, and then they have the solution that they're going to sell to you for a couple hundred billion dollars. What do you call that, when you invent a problem and then you sell the guy the solution? What do you call that? I'm pretty sure that's called a scam."

It's predicting $32 billion in profits from its COVID-19 shots and another $22 billion from

Paxlovid

, for a

total of $54 billion

.

Pfizer 'won the pandemic'

"The grinding two-plus years of the pandemic have yielded outsize benefits for one company — Pfizer — making it both highly influential and hugely profitable as covid-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people and kill hundreds each day.



"Its success in developing covid medicines has given the drugmaker unusual weight in determining U.S. health policy.



"Based on internal research, the company's executives have frequently announced the next stage in the fight against the pandemic before government officials have had time to study the issue, annoying many experts in the medical field and leaving some patients unsure whom to trust."

Repeated boosters, drug treatments 'gold for investors'

Ultimately, the prospect of repeated boosters is exactly what Pfizer's investors are hoping for.

Pfizer's COVID-19 drug may require multiple courses

"Recent case reports document that some patients with normal immune response who have completed a 5-day course of Paxlovid for laboratory-confirmed infection and have recovered can experience recurrent illness 2 to 8 days later, including patients who have been vaccinated and/or boosted ...



"These cases of COVID-19 rebound had negative test results after Paxlovid treatment and had subsequent positive viral antigen and/or reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing."

How treatment failures become a success

"During a recent investor call, a Pfizer official could spin the recent reports that the virus can hide from Paxlovid into good news, predicting that, as with the vaccine, patients may need multiple courses.



"Immunocompromised patients 'may carry this virus for a very, very long time,' Dr. Mikael Dolsten said in the investor call. 'And we see that area as a real new opportunity growth area for Paxlovid to do very well, where you may need to take multiple courses.'"

Meanwhile, plans for ongoing boosters are being made, despite a lack of evidence for their use.