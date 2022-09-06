"The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older ...



With today's authorization, the monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not authorized as booster doses for individuals 12 years of age and older ... These monovalent vaccines continue to be authorized for use for administration of a primary series for individuals 6 months of age and older ...



Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.



Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine."

Many Are Bailing on Never-Ending Boosters

"The Biden administration has struggled to convince Americans of the need for successive vaccinations. Only about two-thirds of the population has been inoculated with the primary series of two shots, and far fewer have received booster doses."

Vaccine Performance Is Not Dependent on Frequency of Use

New Formulation Is Only Tested on Mice

Bivalent Booster Will Be at Least as Reactive as the Original

"... the shortcut does introduce a snag: 'We know nothing yet about the efficacy or effectiveness of these Omicron-focused vaccines,' [Mayo Clinic vaccinologist Gregory] Poland said. Researchers can't be sure of the degree to which the shots will improve upon the original recipe.

And public-health officials won't be able to leverage the concrete, comforting numbers that have been attached to nearly every other shot that's been doled out.

Instead, communications will hinge on 'how much trust you have in the information you're getting from the government,' UNC's [public health researcher Deshira] Wallace told me. 'And that is very tricky right now.'"

How Pfizer Hid Severe Side Effects

"The latest release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine documents22 reveals numerous instances of participants who sustained severe adverse events during Phase 3 trials. Some of these participants withdrew from the trials, some were dropped and some died ...

The CRFs [case report forms] included in this month's documents contain often vague explanations of the specific symptoms experienced by the trial participants. They also reveal a trend of classifying almost all adverse events — and in particular severe adverse events (SAEs) — as being 'not related' to the vaccine ...

The many serious adverse events — and several deaths — recorded during the Phase 3 trials are also apparent in a separate, massive document,23 exceeding 2,500 pages, cataloging such adverse events.

This document lists a wide range of adverse events suffered by trial participants classified as toxicity level 4 — the highest and most serious such level. However, not one of the level 4 (most severe) adverse events listed in this particular document is classified as being related to the vaccination."

Release of Patient Data From COVID Shot Trials Delayed

"Independent researchers looking to obtain patient level data from the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials may have to wait longer. In status reports filed recently with the US federal trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov) between February and May, both companies extended the dates by which the trials will be completed, Pfizer by nine months, from 15 May 2023 to 8 February 2024.

Moderna's expected completion date is delayed from 27 October to 29 December, 2022. Pfizer indicated in its trial protocol that individual participant data would be made available two years after study completion.



Now that the date has been pushed back, Pfizer will entertain and review requests 'when the study is complete and all planned analyses have been performed' ...

Luis Carlos Saiz, a researcher at the Innovation and Organisation Unit of the Navarre Regional Health Service, Spain, said that access to raw patient data was important for researchers because 'it is key to build trust in health policies and to protect citizens from potential vested interests.'

The raw patient data would allow independent researchers to assess trials and verify results. 'The vaccination strategies adopted by health authorities all over the world must be audited and checked by looking carefully at the raw data,' said Saiz, especially given the 'revelations of poor practices' at vaccine trial sites as reported by The BMJ."

As it stands, that data won't be available until 2025 or so, and in the meantime, we're flying in the dark.

FDA Clearly Doesn't Understand the Word 'Safe'

"Real world evidence from the current mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which have been administered to millions of individuals, show us that the vaccines are safe. As we know from prior experience, strain changes can be made without affecting safety."

False Equivalence Used to Justify Untested Reformulations

"'I'm uncomfortable that we would move forward — that we would give millions or tens of millions of doses to people — based on mouse data' ... Paul Offit, told the Journal.28

Offit, an FDA adviser and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, believes the comparison between flu shots and COVID-19 shots is not well grounded due to the differences in mutations and protection levels."

All Flu Shots Will Be Quadrivalent This Year

Sources and References