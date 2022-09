© CTK Photobank / Legion-Media

The Pfizer jab has nearly killed or permanently disabled 1,055 children, the Moderna jab 110 children, and the Janssen jab 4 children.

The latest figures published by the USA's Centers for Disease Control reveal over 56,000 children have been injured due to Covid-19 vaccination across the USA, and sadly 1,174 of these children either suffered a life-threatening event or a permanent disability, while tragically a further 159 children sadly lost their lives.The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hosts a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) that is updated weekly and can be found here The CDC also reveals that 14,461 children have either visited a hospital or been hospitalised due to an injury caused by Covid-19 vaccination.Sadly, the CDC reveals that 1,174 children have either suffered a life-threatening event or been left permanently disabled due to Covid-19 vaccination.Tragically, the CDC reveals that at least 159 children have lost their lives due to Covid-19 vaccination.What's even more unfortunate is that these figures do not illustrate the true consequences of Covid-19 vaccination among children. This is because the