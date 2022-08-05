18 to 39-year-olds

We finally have indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and killing people in the thousands, and it has been quietly published by the UK Government whilst they had you distracted by the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the resulting leadership contest between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to replace him.On the 7th July, Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Since then there has been a media frenzy surrounding the resignation and who will replace him.That report was published on the 6th of July by the UK's Office for National Statistics, which is a UK Government agency.Once you read the report you can see why the UK Government urgently wanted to distract the public with other news, and of course, the mainstream media has once again ensured this is the case.Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.Here's how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 -The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.But this all changed from February onwards.Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -We see pretty much the same when it comes to 40 to 49-year-olds. In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds.By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 58.4 among the unvaccinated.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 50 to 59-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -Yet again we see exactly the same pattern among 50 to 59-year-olds as seen among 40-49-year-olds.In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds.Therefore, by May 2022, unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds were the least likely to die among all vaccination groups.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 70 to 79-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -In January, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -Again we see the same pattern among 80-89-year-olds as seen among 70-79-year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 90+ year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 -Finally, we again see the same pattern among 90+ year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.In April, double vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 244% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 62,302.7 per 100k among the double vaccinated and a mortality rate of 18,090.6 among the unvaccinated.During the same month, however, partly vaccinated 90+ year-olds were a shocking 572% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 121,749.9 per 100k person-years among the partly vaccinated.The following three charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 as detailed above but collated together for all age groups -The official figures quietly published by the UK Government whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning provide indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the thousands.How else do you explain thethat the vaccinated are significantly more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every single age group?