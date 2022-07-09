"At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races.



The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world's population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question."

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Killing the Elderly & Vulnerable

Covid-19 Vaccination: Infertility & Genocide

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Authorities culled the elderly and vulnerable with a drug known as midazolam and told you they had died of Covid-19,

Confidential Pfizer documents show a miscarriage rate between 82 and 97%,

The only animal study performed to prove the safety of administering the Pfizer vaccine during pregnancy indicated an increased risk of infertility and birth defects,

and further confidential Pfizer documents reveal the vaccine accumulates in the ovaries.

Newborn Baby Deaths hit critical levels for 2nd time in 7 Months in March 2022

Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage

Government Data suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

The Cost of Living Crisis: Malnutrition, Disease & Starvation

Manufactured Food Shortages

Inactivity and reduced ability to work, shop, cook and self-care

Inactivity may also lead to pressure ulcers and blood clots

Falls

Reduced ability to cough may predispose to chest infections and pneumonia

Heart failure

Growth failure and stunting

Delayed sexual development

Reduced muscle mass and strength

Impaired intellectual development

Rickets

Increased lifetime risk of osteoporosis

Iron deficiency can cause anaemia

Zinc deficiency causes skin rashes and decreased ability to fight infection

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause anaemia and problems with nerves

Vitamin D deficiency causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults

Vitamin C deficiency causes scurvy

Vitamin A deficiency causes night blindness

Useless Eaters

