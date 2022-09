A landmark peer-reviewed study appears to be the first of its kind to provide hard data on the "excess risk" of adverse side effects of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in an independent "randomized clinical trial."The results of the accepted scientific study confirm that the concerns that many patients had about the mRNA vaccines were well-founded."In the Moderna trial, the excess risk of serious AESIs (15.1 per 10,000 participants) was higher than the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo group (6.4 per 10,000 participants)," the study found.The study was published on ScienceDirect on August 31, 2022. The authors include researchers from Stanford University, the University of Maryland, and UCLA.The study also provided known complications for Covid-19."Although the randomized trials offer high level evidence for evaluating causal effects, the sparsity of their data necessitates that harm-benefit analyses also consider observational studies," the authors state. "Since their emergency authorization in December 2020, hundreds of millions of doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and post-authorization observational data offer a complementary opportunity to study AESIs. Post-authorization observational safety studies include cohort studies (which make use of medical claims or electronic health records) and disproportionality analyses (which use spontaneous adverse event reporting systems).""In July 2021, the FDA reported detecting four potential adverse events of interest: pulmonary embolism, acute myocardial infarction, immune thrombocytopenia, and disseminated intravascular coagulation following Pfizer's vaccine based on medical claims data in older Americans." the researchers add.Joseph Fraiman announced the study results on Twitter:"Our study examining mRNA vaccine serious adverse events study is now peer-reviewed in the Journal Vaccine," Fraiman wrote. "Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults."Editor's note: This is a "randomized clinical trial" with a "placebo-controlled" group, but some have suggested this may not be a "randomized controlled trial," so the precise language of the study has been adopted here.