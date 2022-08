A colleague prepared this graph which shows an interesting correlation between the timing of the spring booster rollout in the U.S. (green line) and a wave of excess deaths (red line),It should be noted that in absolute terms the excess deaths shown here are relatively low, which is perhaps not surprising after a large number of additional deaths over the last two and a half years; the units on the above graph have also been normalised to make the trends clearer. U.K. and Netherlands I thought worth drawing attention to. Correlation doesn't equal causation, of course. But given other indicators of vaccine injury, it's a trend worth investigating, I would have thought.