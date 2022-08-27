covid booster excess deaths
A colleague prepared this graph which shows an interesting correlation between the timing of the spring booster rollout in the U.S. (green line) and a wave of excess deaths (red line), made more striking by the fact that Covid deaths (blue line) were falling at the time.

It should be noted that in absolute terms the excess deaths shown here are relatively low, which is perhaps not surprising after a large number of additional deaths over the last two and a half years; the units on the above graph have also been normalised to make the trends clearer. Still, the correlation is striking, and in light of similar correlations in the U.K. and Netherlands I thought worth drawing attention to. Correlation doesn't equal causation, of course. But given other indicators of vaccine injury, it's a trend worth investigating, I would have thought.