nothing to see here
This is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had to say about the mRNA vaccines last summer (July 2021):

covid vaccine cdc
Great! Thank you, CDC, for assuring the public that:
  1. The mRNA vaccines cannot give you COVID-19.
  2. They do not interact with our DNA.
  3. And our cells break down the mRNA, the programming instructions for our cellular machinery to synthesize the spike protein, "soon" after they are finished using the instructions.
Seven months after the shots were granted Emergency Use Authorization, I am sure the public was comfortably sleeping knowing that the "COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines WILL Be Rigorously Evaluated for Safety."

Will. As in the future. As in someday soon, presumably.

Nonetheless, Americans should not be concerned about the vaccines' safety because the CDC apparently already knew that "mRNA vaccines ARE safe and effective."

A year later (July 22, 2022), the story had changed a wee bit:

cdc covid vaccine
Phew! So, good to know:
  1. The vaccines STILL cannot give you COVID-19. That's good.
  2. They STILL do not Interact with our DNA. That's good, too.
  3. The mRNA and the spike protein itself "do not last long in the body" (a few days for the mRNA and up to a few weeks for the spike protein).
I hope we can all agree that "up to a few weeks" = "not long."

And now we know that "soon" had always meant "a few days."

And now, "mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines HAVE BEEN Rigorously Evaluated for Safety." Just like they promised in July 2021.

Then, as of July 23, 2022, one day later, the list of "facts" gets a bit shorter:

covid vaccine
Hmmm ... the same vaccines now:
  1. Cannot give you COVID-19. That's still good.
  2. Do not affect/interact with our DNA. So is that.
Two out of three is STILL pretty good, right?

At least we can stop arguing about how the CDC should define "soon" and "not long."

But why didn't CDC officials assure us that the spike protein will "eventually" be eliminated from our bodies? Is that too big a promise?

And, it's still a good thing that "mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines have been Rigorously Evaluated for Safety" ... STILL.

Thank you to Jessica Rose, Ph.D, Disclose.tv and others who have pointed out that there is absolutely NOTHING TO SEE HERE.