The mRNA vaccines cannot give you COVID-19. They do not interact with our DNA. And our cells break down the mRNA, the programming instructions for our cellular machinery to synthesize the spike protein, "soon" after they are finished using the instructions.

The vaccines STILL cannot give you COVID-19. That's good. They STILL do not Interact with our DNA. That's good, too. The mRNA and the spike protein itself "do not last long in the body" (a few days for the mRNA and up to a few weeks for the spike protein).

Cannot give you COVID-19. That's still good. Do not affect/interact with our DNA. So is that.

This is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had to say about the mRNA vaccines last summer (July 2021):Great! Thank you, CDC, for assuring the public that:Seven months after the shots were granted Emergency Use Authorization, I am sure the public was comfortably sleeping knowing that the "COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines WILL Be Rigorously Evaluated for Safety."Will. As in the future. As in someday soon, presumably.Nonetheless, Americans should not be concerned about the vaccines' safety because the CDC apparently already knew that "mRNA vaccines ARE safe and effective." year later (July 22, 2022), the story had changed a wee bit:Phew! So, good to know:I hope we can all agree that "up to a few weeks" = "not long."And now we know that "soon" had always meant "a few days."And now, "mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines HAVE BEEN Rigorously Evaluated for Safety." Just like they promised in July 2021.Then, as of July 23, 2022 , one day later, the list of "facts" gets a bit shorter:Hmmm ... the same vaccines now:Two out of three is STILL pretty good, right?At least we can stop arguing about how the CDC should define "soon" and "not long."And, it's still a good thing that "mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines have been Rigorously Evaluated for Safety" ... STILL.Thank you to Jessica Rose, Ph.D Disclose.tv and others who have pointed out that there is absolutely NOTHING TO SEE HERE.