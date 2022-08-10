© Ashley Fraser/Files Photo by Ashley Fraser /Postmedia



Between June 2020 and January 2022, Grus allegedly accessed nine child or infant death cases in which she had no investigative role.An Ottawa police officer is facing misconduct charges for allegedly inserting herself into child death investigations looking for connections to the COVID-19 vaccine.Grus is a detective with the sexual assault and child abuse unit but she has been suspended since Feb. 4, 2022.After the sudden or unexpected death of an infant or child, the office of the chief coroner will investigate to determine the cause of death and often make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future. Police investigate such deaths, but their investigations focus on determining if criminality has played a role.