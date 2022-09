According to

surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted in 2022, within a week of receiving the "Dose 2 Primary Series" of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, there were 14 verified cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among the 102,091 males aged 16-17 who got the shot. Among the nearly 206,000 12-15-year-old males who received the same series, 31 cases were confirmed within a week.

"If we hadn't been vilified [sic] as 'anti-vaxxers' spreading 'mis' & 'disinformation', how would the conversation around minimizing the chance of this adverse event have changed & how many cases of myo/pericarditis in young males would have been prevented over the last year?"

, the ruling regime was the real purveyor of misinformation. In January 2022, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky finally

that the vaccines can't "prevent transmission."

In context, the CDC's latest numbers about post-vax myocarditis represent a significant departure from last year's narrative pushed by health bureaucrats and the media.When reports first surfaced in 2021 that some cases of myocarditis — the inflammation of the heart muscle, potentially leading to blood clots and heart attack or stroke — were potentially associated with the Covid-19 vaccine, the corporate media and its fact-checkers were quick to label them as misinformation, saying the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh its small risks A year later, though, the media can no longer deny that what they called misinformation actually has data to back it up. As Matt Shapiro detailed in his Substack post on the matter,These numbers might seem small or meaningless, but in context, they represent a significant departure from last year's conventional wisdom pushed by health bureaucrats and parroted by the media: In 2021, the CDC's reported rates of myocarditis during the 0-7 day "risk period" following vaccination were significantly lower compared to recent numbers.For instance, in August last year, the CDC reported 42.6 per million cases and 71.5 per million cases for 12-15 and 16-17-year-old males, respectively, but now the health agency admits those incidence rates are actually 150.5 per million for the younger group and 137.1 per million for the older.other health experts, whom the media discredited, were ahead of the curve. Data from a study conducted by Tracy Hoeg, MD, Ph.D., and others in 2021 aligns with the latest CDC numbers from 2022.The doctors reported a rate of 94 cases of "cardiac adverse events" per million for 16-17-year-old males and 162 per million for 12-15-year-old males. While this is compatible with the latest CDC study, the corporate media and its fact-checkers labeled it misinformation when it was published last year.Following the Hoeg study's publication, the British Medical Journal claimed critics called the study "deeply flawed" and said it delivered "an antivaccine message." PolitiFact reported that posts about myocarditis risk on Facebook "were flagged as part" of the platform's "efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed."For example, Sen. Ron Johnson , R-Wis., was labeled " fundamentally dangerous " in his efforts to let Americans discuss adverse reactions they experienced after receiving Covid shots. The Wisconsin senator's YouTube channel was also temporarily suspended in November 2021 — for the fifth time — after posting "a video of a panel on vaccine-related injuries" that was deemed "Covid misinformation." Yet adverse effects do occur , as even the CDC has acknowledged , including the aforementioned vaccine-associated myocarditis.As Hoeg wrote on Twitter:Concern about myocarditis was not the only Covid-related content to be decried as "misinformation" and nuked from the public square though. The corporate media, health bureaucrats, and even President Biden repeated the narrative that Covid vaccines prevent the transmission of the virus. In November 2021, USA Today ran an article stating, "vaccines work against contracting, spreading Covid-19," fact-checking social media posts that raised concern about "whether the shots work[ed]." The vaccine-hesitant and those who resisted sweeping mandates were smeared as "anti-vaxxers."Many pandemic concerns that were once labeled misinformation have since proved to be true, such as learning loss due to school closures , the effectiveness of natural immunity , the ineffectiveness of cloth face coverings , and the social and economic harms of mass lockdowns , just to name a few. The ruling class being wrong about myocarditis risk is just the latest in its long list of misinforming the public about what's misinformation — to the detriment of free speech, institutional trust, and public health.