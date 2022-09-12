According to

Vaccine Safety Datalink

surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted in 2022, within a week of receiving the "Dose 2 Primary Series" of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, there were 14 verified cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among the 102,091 males aged 16-17 who got the shot. Among the nearly 206,000 12-15-year-old males who received the same series, 31 cases were confirmed within a week.

"If we hadn't been vilified [sic] as 'anti-vaxxers' spreading 'mis' & 'disinformation', how would the conversation around minimizing the chance of this adverse event have changed & how many cases of myo/pericarditis in young males would have been prevented over the last year?"

But as The Federalist

reported

, the ruling regime was the real purveyor of misinformation. In January 2022, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky finally

admitted on CNN

that the vaccines can't "prevent transmission."

Sophia Corso is an intern at The Federalist and a student at Le Moyne College. She majors in English and intends to pursue a career in journalism.