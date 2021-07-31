© Inconnu

SARS-CoV-2 Is Not a Novel Coronavirus at All

In his testimony to ACU, he reviews some of the most pertinent patents, showing SARS-CoV-2 is not a novel coronavirus at all but, rather, a manmade virus that has been in the works for decades.

"And what we found ... are over 120 patented pieces of evidence, to suggest that the declaration of a 'novel coronavirus' was actually entirely a fallacy. There was no novel coronavirus ... it's not been novel for over two decades." ~ David Martin, Ph.D.

"We took the reported gene sequence, which was reportedly isolated as a novel virus, indicated as such by the ICTV, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses of the World Health Organization. We took the actual genetic sequences that were reportedly novel and reviewed those against the patent records that were available as of the spring of 2020.



And what we found, as you'll see in this report, are over 120 patented pieces of evidence, to suggest that the declaration of a 'novel coronavirus' was actually entirely a fallacy.



There was no novel coronavirus. There are countless, very subtle modifications of coronavirus sequences that have been uploaded, but there was no single identified 'novel coronavirus' at all.



As a matter of fact, we found records in the patent records, of sequences attributed to novelty, going to patents that were sought as early as 1999. So not only was this not a novel anything ... it's not been novel for over two decades."



Spike Protein Vaccine for Coronavirus Patented 22 Years Ago

"Ralph Baric's work on ... rabbit cardiomyopathy ... and then canine coronavirus in Pfizer's work, to identify how to develop S spike protein vaccine target candidates, [give] rise to the obvious evidence that ...



... neither the coronavirus concept of a vaccine, nor the principle of the coronavirus itself, as a pathogen of interest with respect to the spike proteins behavior, is anything novel at all. As a matter of fact, it's 22 years old based on patent filings," Martin says.



From HIV Vaccine Development to COVID-19

"That patent, issued as U.S. Patent 7279327 ... clearly lays out in very specific gene sequencing, the fact that we knew that the ACE receptor, the ACE2 binding domain, the S-1 spike protein, and other elements of what we have come to know as this scourge pathogen, was not only engineered, but could be synthetically modified in the laboratory using nothing more than gene sequencing technologies.



Taking computer code and turning it into a pathogen, or an intermediate of the pathogen, and that technology was funded exclusively, in the early days, as a means by which we could harness coronavirus as a vector to distribute HIV vaccine."



Coronavirus — A Biological Weapon Candidate Since 2001?

CDC Holds Patents on SARS Coronavirus

Sequoia Pharmaceuticals

"So, the degree to which the information could have been known by any means other than insider information between those parties is zero," Martin says. "It is not physically possible for you to patent a thing that treats a thing that had not been published, because CDC had paid to keep it secret.



This, my friends, is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion. This is not a theory, this is evidence. You cannot have information in the future, and form a treatment for a thing that did not exist. It is a RICO case ...



And the RICO pattern, which was established in April of 2003 for the first coronavirus, was played out to exactly the same schedule when we see SARS COV-2 show up, when we have Moderna getting the spike protein sequence by phone from the vaccine research center at NIAID, prior to the definition of the novel subclade. How do you treat a thing, before you actually have the thing?"



Sanofi Holds Patents to Novel Feature of SARS-CoV-2

The Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex Is Swimming in Profit

"We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage, to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process."

At the end of the day, this pandemic has primarily been about profit and the

shifting of wealth

, from the lower- and middle-classes to the already ultra-wealthy. This is a war on the public, waged using biological weapons and information warfare, with the ultimate goal of

"resetting" life and commerce

as we know it.

Intentional Weaponization of Spike Protein

"There wasn't a lab leak. This was an intentional bio-weaponization of spike proteins to inject into people, to get them addicted to a pan-coronavirus vaccine. This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released, and every study that's ever been launched to try to verify a lab leak, is a red herring.



[There are] 73 patents on everything clinically novel — 73, all issued before 2019. And I'm going to give you the biggest bombshell of all to prove that this was actually not a release of anything, because Patent No. 7279327, the patent on the recombinant nature of that 'lung-targeting' coronavirus, was transferred mysteriously from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to the National Institutes of Health in 2018.



Now, here's the problem with that. Under the Bayh-Dole Act, the U.S. government already has what's called a march-in right provision. That means if the U.S. government has paid for research, they are entitled to benefit from that research at their demand or at their whim.



So, explain why, in 2017 and 2018, suddenly the National Institutes of Health have to take ownership of the patent that they already had rights to, held by the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. And how did they need to file a Certificate of Correction to make sure that it was legally enforceable, because there was a typographical error in the grant reference in the first filing?



They needed to make sure that not only did they get it right, but they needed to make sure every typographical error that was contained in the patent was correct on THE SINGLE PATENT REQUIRED, to develop the Vaccine Research Institute's mandate, which was shared between the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Moderna in November of 2019, when UNC Chapel Hill, NIAID and Moderna began the sequencing of a spike protein vaccine — a month before an outbreak ever happened."

'New Normal' Coined by Merck at 2004 Bioterrorism Conference