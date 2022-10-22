Fitness enthusiast, author and bodybuilding champion Doug Brignole died suddenly on October 13 after offering to be "a test" case for the safety of experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines on April 4, 2021.
In the comment thread of one of his own Facebook posts, in which he promoted uptake of the controversial injections, the former Mr. America and Mr. Universe wrote:
Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don't die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it (at least to yourselves).
According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old Brignole was scheduled to appear at the Amateur Athletic Union Mr. Universe competition in Las Vegas on October 22, indicating his death was sudden and unexpected.
While the tragedy of the fitness expert's ironic statement and subsequent death 18 months later has received lots of attention on social media, it highlights what has been an ongoing trend of athletes collapsing, dying and suffering serious heart and blood complications since the introduction of experimental mRNA gene therapy injections marketed as "COVID-19 vaccines."
Last November, Dr. Michael Yeadon began sounding the alarm about the compounding increase of athletes collapsing or even dying on the field after their age group's reception of the injections.
In April, One America Network reported that more than 769 athletes had collapsed on the field during a game between March 2021 and March 2022. The average age of these athletes was 23.
And more recently, a video produced by what appears to be an anonymous source, documents news reports of "1,000 Athletes Collapsing, Dying, Heart Problems, Blood Clots - March 2021 To June 2022."
Another source called Real Science, whose authors expressly desire to remain anonymous, complements the above video compilation with a documented list of 1,429 athletes who suffered cardiac arrests and other serious health issues, including 975 deaths, since the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out around January 1, 2021.
But evidence for significantly increased death rates is not limited to the sphere of athletics.
Death spikes resulting from COVID gene-based vaccines corroborated by many sources
Last January, Scott Davison, the president of OneAmerica insurance in Indianapolis, called attention to the industry's 40% increase in 2021 third-quarter death rates, which were the highest the company has "seen in the history of the business."
"Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic," he said. "So, 40% is just unheard of."
Soon after this revelation, former entrepreneur-turned-journalist Steve Kirsch crunched the numbers and provided an extensive argument for why these excess non-COVID-related deaths were most likely caused by the COVID vaccines. The MIT graduate explained such a catastrophe would only happen by pure chance every 2.8e32 years, which is "basically never."
"In other words, the event that happened [to bring this about] is not a statistical 'fluke.' Something caused a very big change," he said.
The significant increases in deaths are also corroborated by a January 2022 report issued by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute (SOA) showing excess life insurance death claims spiked 37.7% in the third quarter of 2021 over a pre-pandemic baseline (2017-2019). That figure included an approximate 50-50 split between claims related to COVID-19 and those caused by other factors.
In addition, Andreas Schöfbeck, a board member of German health insurer BKK ProVita, issued a letter in February that he sent to government authorities indicating "a very considerable under-recording of suspected cases of vaccination side effects after [patients] received the [COVID-19] vaccine."
According to his company's internal data, around 4%-5% of the vaccinated were under medical treatment for side effects," he wrote, a rate about 10 times higher than the German government had been reporting.
Furthermore, in June, records obtained from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services showed that Lincoln National Life Insurance Company paid out 163% more in death benefits for working clients ages 18 to 64 in 2021 over the previous pandemic year of 2020.
In the United States, while the Centers for Disease Control's passive Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received only around 150 annual death reports before 2021, it currently shows 1,437,273 reports of adverse events after COVID vaccines administered between Dec. 14, 2020, and October 7, 2022. This data includes a total 31,470 reports of deaths and 261,738 serious injuries, which include 58,847 reports of permanent disabilities.
And like the findings of BKK ProVita, there's plenty of evidence that this is just the "tip of the iceberg" considering a 2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that "fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported" in VAERS.
Another study commissioned by vaccine manufacturer Connaught Laboratories calculated a "fifty-fold underreporting of adverse events" is likely.
With experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccine campaigns being largely implemented in 2021, including the extensive employer and educational mandates being imposed upon the population, U.S. military personnel and their families have reportedly experienced spike increases over a five-year baseline in neurological diseases (1,048% increase), high blood pressure (2,281%), heart attacks (at least 269%), pulmonary blood clots (467%), and cancer (296%).
Medical doctors and scientists predicted sharp death increases after vaccine distribution
In fact, as early as March 2021, board-certified pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole reported that he was seeing a massive "uptick" in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who had been COVID-vaccinated.
"Since January [2021], in the laboratory, I'm seeing a 20-times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis," he said.
For many doctors who have examined these experimental COVID-19 injections, the increased death rates are not surprising.
Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, drew significant attention in March 2021 when he issued an open letter and video warning of a "global catastrophe without equal" due to experimental COVID-19 vaccination programs.
Around the same time, Yeadon, who is a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, stated, "If someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world's population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it."
"It's my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-based vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation," he said.
Others have said that these shots are a "technology designed to poison people," and Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa concluded that the purpose of the pandemic and vaccine campaigns is to "control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned."
Furthermore, "the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned."
