reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths.

studies showing that the Covid-19 vaccine accumulates in the ovaries over time,

real-world data showing the rate of miscarriage is as high as 82% following vaccination,

and evidence proving Medicine Regulators and Pfizer hid the dangers of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy because the only study conducted found it increases the risk of birth defects & infertility,

It's quite clear that the Covid-19 injections interfere with the reproductive system and should never have been offered to pregnant women until further studies and investigations had been conducted.

Recently, an exclusive investigation carried out by the team at The Exposé forced the European Union to launch a Europe-wide investigation into why so many children have died and are still dying since the European Medicines Agency first approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children.Now a second investigation conducted by the team at The Exposé has forced the Scottish Government to launch a country-wide investigation into why so many newborn baby deaths have occurred across the country since Government & Health Officials outrageously claimed the Covid-19 vaccine was safe for pregnant women without any evidence to back up those claims whatsoever.On the 30th of September, the Scottish Government announced it was finally commissioning a long overdue investigation into neonatal deaths across Scotland since the Covid-19 vaccine was first approved.The investigation is finally being launched months after an exclusive investigation carried out by The Expose revealed that newborn baby deaths had hit what was considered to be 'critical levels' for the second time in seven months in March 2022. After previously hitting critical levels in September 2021.The Scottish Government says that "the review will cover all reported deaths across Scotland between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 to find out if there is anything that may have contributed to the increase. Anything identified will feed into recommendations and actions to improve the quality of care for mother and babies."Public Health Scotland (PHS) has a full dashboard on Covid-19 wider impacts on the health care system, found here , and it includes a whole range of data from mental health statistics to pregnancies, cardiovascular disorders data, and cancer.This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the 'control limit' for the second time in at least four years.The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.Whilst we know the Scottish Government will never admit that the Covid-19 injections are to blame, there exists plenty of evidence that they almost certainly are.However, despite the JCVI not officially advising the jab be offered to pregnant women until the end of April 2021, we know that they were being given it prior to this due to the number of miscarriages reported to the UK Medicine Regulator as of April 5th 2021.This was also despite the fact the UK Government had clearly stated in the official ' REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS ' document prepared upon emergency authorisation of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection in December 2020,But we now know that even this official advice withheld the true information, with Medicine Regulators around the world working in tandem with Pfizer to cover up the factThe full investigation of this fraud and deception can be read here But to summarise: a 'Freedom of Information' request alongside an in-depth dive into the only pregnancy/fertility study performed on the Pfizer Covid-19 injection revealed that Medicine Regulators andThese decisions led medical professionals, who are far too trusting of Medicine Regulators, to wrongly inform pregnant women that the Covid-19 injections are perfectly safe during pregnancy.This in turn led to many pregnant women feeling pressured to get vaccinated.In July 2021, we exclusively revealed how data had been manipulated by scientists carrying out a real-world study for the CDC to show that Covid-19 vaccines were safe for use during pregnancy.The authors claimed that the number of people to suffer a spontaneous abortion (miscarriage) during the study was 104 out of 827 completed pregnancies, equating the risk of miscarriage at 12.6%; 7 - 12% lower than the risk of miscarriage in the general population.However, our analysis proved that these numbers were extremely misleading due to the fact that of the 827 completed pregnancies, 700 / 86% of the women had received a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy, meaning it was impossible for them to suffer a miscarriage due to the fact they can only occur prior to week 20 of pregnancy.Another study conducted in Japan on behalf of Pfizer, which is contained in the confidential documents the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been forced to publish by court order, also shows that a high concentration of the Covid-19 injection accumulates in the ovaries for a minimum of 48 hours.It's not known whether it continues to accumulate after 48 hours due to observations being halted at this point.In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.As we said, the Scottish Government will never admit that the Covid-19 injections are responsible for a rise in neonatal deaths in Scotland.But with -There is however still hope that the Scottish Government will quietly remove pregnant women from the list of people who are offered a Covid-19 injection in the future without being forced to publicly link it to the shocking rise in newborn baby deaths seen across the country.