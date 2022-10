© CATERS NEWS



at its highest level in 10 years

An investigation is to be carried out into the number of newborn baby deaths in Scotland.The Scottish government has ordered the review of neonatal death rates after two spikes over a six-month period. Both increases were larger than what would normally be expected.The review will be carried out by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.It is expected to last six to nine months and cover all reported baby deaths between April 2021 and March 2022.Public Health Minister Marie Todd said: "Every death is a tragedy for the families involved, that is why earlier this year I committed to this review to find out if there is a reason for the increase."I appreciate how difficult this time is for anyone affected and I would encourage them to access support if they wish to do so."She added information about organisations and help was available on the National Bereavement Care Pathways Scotland and Scottish government websites.Ms Todd said anything identified would feed into recommendations and actions to improve the quality of care for mother and babies.A preliminary investigation found the September spike was not linked to Covid.