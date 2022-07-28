there may be a link to an immune-mediated cause of the hepatitis triggered by viruses

Covid itself is not to blame for the mysterious hepatitis outbreak affecting children across the world, researchers insisted today.However,Scientists today pinpointed a usually-harmless virus as being the main culprit for the unusual liver illness, whichButupon their return to pre-pandemic levels of mixing.Therefore, a UK Health Security Agency-backed team of academics believe dual infection with these two viruses may offer the best explanation for the outbreak.Until now,, with theories blaming Covid itself or even a mutation in an adenovirus strain.Overall, the two studies, which looked at dozens of children across the UK, found thatFor comparison, just four per cent of healthy youngsters tested positive for AAV2 and at much lower levels.Dr Antonia Ho, lead author for of the studies, said Covid lockdowns and restrictions led to 'much reduced circulation of seasonal viruses'.An 'equilibrium' needs to be re-established now that youngsters are mixing in pre-pandemic ways, which has led to 'different types of circulation' of viruses, she said.Sufferers of the strange illnesswho initially experience diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain, followed by jaundice - the yellowing of the skin.The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedThe pre-prints, which have not yet been peer-reviewed but are published on website MedRxiv, suggest AAV2 is involved in the hepatitis outbreak., led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR), examined nine children, aged four on average, suffering from hepatitisand stayed under NHS care for 10 days, on average. None required liver transplants.Their DNA was extracted from blood, liver, stool and throat samples and results compared against 58 healthy youngsters.AAV2 was detected in all nine hepatitis patients but among no one in the control groups.In a separate analysis, the researchers examined the genetics of the patients with hepatitis.They detected thatThis finding may offer another part of the answer as to why some children have become seriously unwell, the team said.Professor Emma Thomson, a clinical professor and consultant in infectious diseases at the CVR and senior author of the Scottish study, explained:However, she saidThe second study, led by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and the UK Health Security Agency, looked at 28 children with hepatitis in Britain.Their analysis included liver samples from five children who required a transplant and blood samples from the remaining youngsters who did not.Nearly all of the children tested positive for AAV2. For comparison, AAV2 was present 'only very rarely' outside this group — among just six per cent of healthy children and at 'much lower levels'.AndTests showedThe researchersHowever, they saidScientists have long-warned that Covid curbs in place to stop the spread of the virus also stopped other infections from circulating in the population, leaving people with lower immunity against them.Professor Thomson said AAV2 itself may be the cause, or it may be functioning as a 'useful biomarker' of a recent adenovirus infection, which could be behind the hepatitis cases.She said: 'There are many unanswered questions and larger studies are urgently needed to investigate the role of AAV2 in paediatric hepatitis cases.'We also need to understand more about seasonal circulation of AAV2, a virus that is not routinely monitored - it may be that a peak of adenovirus infection has coincided with a peak in AAV2 exposure, leading to an unusual manifestation of hepatitis in susceptible young children.'Professor Judy Breuer, a virologist at GOSH, said the results can 'reassure parents concerned about Covid as neither teams have found any direct link with SARS-CoV-2 infection'.'Our data do, however, point to AAV2 in the liver and, or blood of cases as the strongest biomarker for the hepatitis,' she added.