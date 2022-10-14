© Getty Images



"I think the president's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit. The president is willing to work with Congress to determine what that relationship ought to look like going forward."

US President Joe Biden is "re-evaluating" the country's close relationship with Saudi Arabia following a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, national security spokesman John Kirby revealed on Tuesday in an interview with CNN.The official stressed thatinsisting the re-evaluation was not "anything that's going to have to wait or should wait, quite frankly, for much longer."he said.Biden's apparent desire to reconsider Washington's partnership with Riyadh is a major shift from just four months ago, when he wanted to reset the relationship to a more friendly tone and discard the harsh rhetoric he'd leveled against the Saudis while on the campaign trail.However, high-ranking figures within his own party have left him little choice but to take a hard line on the Gulf monarchy.in a tweet on Thursday, promising thatThe legislation, first introduced in 2000, would allow the US Justice Department to sue countries it accused of manipulating oil prices.echoing Schumer's argument that the OPEC+ production cut was the equivalent of underwriting the Russian military operation in Ukraine.just in time for the midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party is fighting to hold on to its majority in the House of Representatives and its slight edge in the Senate. It also wipes out a slight production increase Saudi Arabia agreed to at Biden's behest in July.