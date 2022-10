Yesterday I wrote about the new decision by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to recommend against mRNA vaccines for 18-39 year old men due to risk of death from heart problems.I predicted social media would now try to censor the Surgeon General.Twitter has now censored him for this tweet:If you try viewing it on Twitter, this is what comes up:In the Ministry of Truth, truth is lies.I will share this post on Twitter of course. I urge you to do the same.Stop Press: Ladapo's censored tweet is now up again on Twitter. What happened here? Was it Elon Musk?