Orwell screenshot
Yesterday I wrote about the new decision by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to recommend against mRNA vaccines for 18-39 year old men due to risk of death from heart problems.

I predicted social media would now try to censor the Surgeon General.

Twitter has now censored him for this tweet:

General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Tweet

If you try viewing it on Twitter, this is what comes up:

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Twitter profile
In the Ministry of Truth, truth is lies.

I will share this post on Twitter of course. I urge you to do the same.

Stop Press: Ladapo's censored tweet is now up again on Twitter. What happened here? Was it Elon Musk?