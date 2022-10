Three doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine increase your risk of Omicron infection by up to 27%, a study has found.The study used a test-negative case-control design to evaluate the Moderna Covid vaccine's effectiveness against infection and hospitalisation with Omicron subvariants. It included 30,809 test-positive and 92,427 test-negative individuals aged over 18 years tested during the first half of 2022. Results were adjusted for potential confounders such as age, sex and comorbidities.A second recent study from Sweden (also in pre-print)The study looked at all Swedish data from December 27th 2020 to January 31st 2022, meaning for Omicron it only covered BA.1.(see below; hospitalisation top, death bottom) - though this chart makes use of a spline curve, which the authors note may differ from the other data at later time points as it "assumes a linear association in the tails" and also due to the low number of data points.One oddity about the Sweden study is that for pre-Omicron it claims to show a high and non-waning vaccine effectiveness, as shown below.Why does the new Sweden study, using the same population data, find such a different trend of vaccine effectiveness pre-Omicron? On the face of it it makes no sense. Dr. Clare Craig commented to me that it appears (in Table s8 ) the authors used as a reference only one value for the unvaccinated, which had huge numbers of patients in it, suggesting they are using winter Covid in an unvaccinated population as their baseline rather than the unvaccinated levels at a similar point in time.It's worth noting that a recent study from Oxford University found a similar negative vaccine effectiveness pre-Omicron in England data.Why the picture of the vaccines we are gaining from studies isn't always consistent is not really clear.This is worrying as it raises questions of what may be causing it (assuming it is a real phenomenon and not an artefact of some kind). Is it due to immune imprinting ('original antigenic sin') impeding the response to later variants, or, or something else? Whatever it is, it is highly disturbing to think that the vaccines may increase susceptibility to infection, and even more disturbing to think that the official solution put forward to address this problem is an endless series of further vaccine doses.