Brazil's election is going into a second round in which left-winger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (L) will face far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (R).
CDMedia Contributor Matthew Tyrmand gives a 'play by play' on Gettr for today's election in Brazil. Tyrmand believes what happened late in the day is impossible and election fraud is taking place via the voting machines.

See the progression of his reports below:
© Matthew Tyrmand/Twitter

© Matthew Tyrmand/Twitter
© Matthew Tyrmand/Twitter
© Matthew Tyrmand/Twitter
© Matthew Tyrmand/Twitter