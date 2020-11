Why are Smartmatic and Dominion hiding their direct ties?Smartmatic posted a tweet this week outright denying their transfer of technology to Dominion voting systems.Smartmatic published a press release announcing their sale Sequoia voting systems as shown in screenshot below.Here is the link to the press release PDF that is now erased from the internet but can be found by using Archive.org.Many publications linked in Wikipedia articles for Sequoia voting and Smartmatic are now erased from the internet, but you can still use Archive.org to view them as they were when they posted the article. Many articles correlate this, many mainstream news articles also addressed Dominion purchasing Sequoia although never naming Smartmatic as the parent company owner of Sequoia.This website seems to have been collecting information for years on all different companies and machines and allocating profiles and providing profiles of such companies as Sequoia and Dominion. Scrolling down to the bottom of Sequoia Voting Systems page on VerfiedVoting you'll see a manufacture profile which also states Smartmatic sold Sequoia to Dominion. https://verifiedvoting.org/election-system/sequoia-dominion-optech-400c/ Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.