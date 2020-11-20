© Penn Warton



"The maintenance of Americans' constitutional rights should not depend on the good graces and sketchy ethics of a handful of well-connected corporations... who have stonewalled Congress, lied to Congress, and have questionable judgment when it comes to security..." -Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore)

"They need to investigate the likelihood that 3% of the vote total was changed in the pre-election voting ballots that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and the software program called Scorecard. That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote."

Before 2020: Warning Signs

"(W)e have concerns about the spread and effect of private equity investment... including the election technology industry — an integral part of our nation's democratic process ... These problems threaten the integrity of our elections and demonstrate the importance of election systems that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack."

"The reports identified multiple hardware and software issues that preclude the Office of the Texas Secretary of State from determining that the Democracy Suite 5.5-A system satisfies each of the voting-system requirements...Specifically, [if] the system is suitable for its intended purpose; operates efficiently and accurately; and is safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation."

"Part of the challenge...is that it is difficult to compile even basic facts about it. The industry earns an estimated $300 million in revenue annually...is dominated by three firms...[and is] limiting the amount of information available in the public domain about their operations and financial performance."

"Georgia's statewide primary elections on Tuesday were overwhelmed by a full-scale meltdown of new voting systems... Scores of new state-ordered voting machines were reported to be missing or malfunctioning, and hours-long lines materialized at polling places across Georgia. Some people gave up and left before casting a ballot... Predominantly black areas experienced some of the worst problems.

Who is Dominion?

© Penn Warton



"Glitches."

"If that ballot is rejected, for example, if they over-voted for county commissioner, and that ballot is rejected, then that person has no way of knowing that their vote has been invalidated. That's not acceptable."

Concerns Mount.

"[The machines] register votes in bar codes that the human eye cannot decipher. That's a problem, researchers say: Voters could end up with printouts that accurately spell out the names of the candidates they picked, but, because of a hack, the bar codes do not reflect those choices. Because the bar codes are what's tabulated, voters would never know that their ballots benefited another candidate."

"We are still gathering information at this time. We may have a lawsuit in NC to get poll tapes data. Also, we will be seriously looking at PA.



"Ballot images can thwart changes to paper ballots, magically losing or finding new ballots in the recount. Citizens' Oversight... today sent a request to keep the images... By preserving the ballot images, we can make sure the paper ballots recounted in Georgia match ballot images that were made on election night, and are not modified by any unscrupulous campaign operatives."

and of votes simply erased by

Dominion

machines.

His results show discrepancies- some very large- in every state and particularly in GA and PA where, if proven, those states would flip for Trump.

Following the Dots Down the Rabbit Hole?

"The Hammer" is a counter-intelligence surveillance program used to spy on activities carried out through protected networks (like voting machines) without detection.



"Scorecard" is a vote-manipulation application that changes votes during data transfer.

"... it explains a lot of what we're seeing... All of those districts need to be checked for the software glitch that would change the vote for Michigan dramatically. The same thing is happening in other states. We've had hundreds of thousands of ballots appear for solely Mr Biden which is statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics. It can all be documented it is being put in files that we will file in federal court."

About the Author:

Brett Redmayne-Titley has authored and published over 180 in-depth articles over the past twelve years. Many have been translated and republished worldwide. He can be reached at: live-on-scene ((at)) gmx.com. Prior articles can be viewed at his archive: www.watchingromeburn.uk