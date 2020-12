On Saturday afternoon billionaire far left funder George Soros announced new leadership at his Open Society Foundation.Lord Mark Malloch Brown, the former UN deputy secretary‐general and UK ministerwill replace Patrick Gaspard at the helm.Lord Mark Malloch-Brown was also the chairman of Smartmatic The Smartmatic owners, were denounced in June 2004 by the press for having received a US $200,000 equity investment from a Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (BRV) joint venture fund called FONCREI which was a Chavez organization. A Chavez campaign adviser was also placed on the board as well.So this move by Soros makes sense.It was a good year for Soros and his priorities.