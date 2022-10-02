Hurricane Ian knocks out power to 2 million on destructive path across Florida - at least 77 dead (UPDATES)
NBC News
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 08:52 UTC
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, lashing the region with torrential rain and winds of 150 mph and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.
The "catastrophic" system, one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the U.S. in decades, came ashore near Cayo Costa, just west of Fort Myers, around 3 p.m. after strengthening to a powerful Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hours after landfall, top sustained winds had dropped to 105 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Still, storm surges as high as 6 feet were expected on the opposite side of the state, in northeast Florida.
"Our streets are pretty much underwater," said Mike McNees, the city manager on Marco Island. "The streets, at this point, are indistinguishable from the canals."
In Fort Myers, Cheryl Berberich told NBC News she looked out of the window of her condo after Ian struck and "saw our car float away."
"Many cars are floating away here," said Berberich, who is from Missouri and was stranded in her vacation home after being unable to find a flight home. "Believe it or not, refrigerators are out there floating."
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that some areas have had storm surges as high as 12 feet and that Ian was "battering" southwest Florida. He said he has been in regular contact with President Joe Biden, who approved his request for an emergency declaration days before Ian slammed into the state.
"This is a big one, and I think we all know there's going to be major, major impacts," DeSantis said. "We have a long way to go before the storm exits this state."
With Ian now ashore, authorities in Charlotte County imposed an overnight curfew and ordered everybody but first responders off the roads.
"As soon as it is safe to rescind this order, I will do so," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "Until that time, the only people that should be out on the roadways after hours are essential workers as they strive to assess and provide assistance to those who received damage caused by the storm."
Meanwhile, more than 600,000 customers in hardest-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties were without power, and outages affected more than 1.5 million customers across the state, all the way from the Everglades north to Tampa, according to the utility data website PowerOutage.us.
More than 2 million people along Florida's Gulf Coast had been under evacuation orders.
Ian was expected to dump 12 to 18 inches of rain on much of central and northeast Florida, with some locations perhaps being hit with as much as 2 feet of rain, the hurricane center said Wednesday.
Early projections had shown Ian on track to hit Tampa, Florida's third-biggest city, which hadn't been stuck by a major hurricane since 1921. But the storm's eastward shift likely spared the densely populated region more serious damage.
Reader Comments
Hurricane Dorian had a very interesting track: [Link]
I was in Miami then, watching on TV. Seems like it did not move from that spot/corner in Bahamas for about 3 days. Unheard of!
When the airport opened I went home to eastern NC, only to meet the storm and massive floods.
And then there is the interesting case of Hurricane Erin. [Link]
Did you even know there was a hurricane bearing down to NYC on 9/11? By some miracle, the storm suddenly turned East just in time to keep the skies clear. Otherwise the world might not have had a clear view of the #1 news story that day.
Then there is the Bernard Eastlund patent which he claimed was used to create HAARP. Here is a ink talking about it, but you can use his name to find the patent. [Link]
Here is the patent. [Link]
This raises a question for me. Can a hurricane be engineered as well as its path?The answer to that question I think is "yes", but maybe I'm biased.
Ken
From what we learned in the dome
Almighty Father and Creator 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄( Yahuah )is Terraforming the planet He may be starting to re terraform the planet re Terraforming it’s a sort of a Blackout period to end the evolution of one species to make way for the development of another and guess what
There are two distinctly different strains of life two different family trees for the earth Were the second strain the second epoch in our development what do you mean 2? What happened to The first ? Destroyed? No re Terraformed This is Happening now another Re Terraforming according to scripture
After the Trumpets and The Bowls of the Wrath of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄(Yahuah) and so forth this stands very closely in Book of Revelation
„And I saw a renewed heaven and a renewed earth, for the former heaven and the former earth had passed away, and the sea is no more.“
Ḥazon (Revelation) 21:1 TS2009
And likeways that goes for Us Humans too with the Transformation thing only for the People who Father 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄(Yahuah) Chose beforehand And obeyed his laws the Arc is coming to pick us up some would say beaming us up and being set back on Earth after The Transformation is completed that would be according to scripture after 1000 years ended that the Earth is In inhabitable again We are going somewhere very beautiful
„“In My Father’s house are many staying places. And if not, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I shall come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, you might be too. “And where I go you know, and the way you know.“
Yoḥanan (John) 14:2-4 TS2009
Let’s see his house Is the heavens. And these staying places or some other scriptures would mention Mansions the mansions are worlds/Dimensions everlasting life thru. The fountain of life
The fountain of Life is the Mid space dialation
So The Big Question Now is
With other words Are you The Past or are you The Future ?
