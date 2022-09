Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk sat down with author, mathematician and cultural critic Dr. James Lindsay for a conversation on Saturday at TPUSA's Defeating the Great Reset event where they talked about how the mind virus of wokeism has exploded since 2020 and has tried to seize as many cultural institutions as it can in its quest for absolute control.Kirk described how, in the past, conservatives were not "taking seriously this takeover of every major institution of our children, of education, of finance, of sports, of language" by wokeism, "and then 2020 happens.""They saw their moment. To change curriculum, implement textbooks, take over HR departments, be able to change hiring practices, affirmative action quotas, they saw a 90 day window when everyone was locked down and cooped up took over the entire PR narrative," Kirk added.The peers and community of woke professors saidBoth men agreed one of the tools the left uses in spreading its woke virus is its weaponization of race, especially how it capitalizes on white, liberal, guilt.Because of its roots in Marxism and its goals for top down control and societal engineering, the tool extends into radical gender theory as well.What would it matter so long as you focus on the idea of the argument.Kirk explained how another tool would be to turn it back around on them, call them the "bigot" and back it up with an example."Oh really, diversity is our strength?" Kirk said, "How did Martha's Vineyard work out?"Kirk's reference was to Democratic elite in Martha's Vineyard who had the National Guard remove 50 illegal immigrants that Ron DeSantis migrated to the region.