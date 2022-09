© AP/Reuters/Getty Images



"Their assessment is based off a speech by President Xi that challenged the People's Liberation Army to accelerate their modernization programs to develop capabilities to seize Taiwan and move it from 2035 to 2027."

"It's a capability, not an intent to attack or seize. My assessment is an operational assessment. Do they have the intent to attack or seize in the near-term defined as the next year or two. My assessment of what I've seen right now is no, but that could always change. Intent is something that could change quickly."

"The costs for China to take Taiwan at this time,far exceeds the benefit and President Xi and his military would do the calculation.



"They know that an invasion, in order to seize an island that big with that many people and the defense capabilities the Taiwanese have, would be extraordinarily complicated and costly."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered the Chinese military to be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027, according to CIA Deputy Director David Cohen this week.CNN reporter Katie Bo Lillis tweeted:Cohen's assessment is in line with assessments shared last year by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander Adml. John Aquilino and his predecessor, Adml. Philip Davidson. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed those assessments with Congress last year.Milley said he only believed Xi wanted to have the capability to take Taiwan, but that no decision has been made to act on that capability.Milley said at the time:A November Congressional report assessed China either has or is close to having the capability to seize Taiwan , but that doing so now would be "high risk."If China seized Taiwan it would be a major power play in the Indo-Pacific region, where both the U.S. and China are vying for influence.A recent war game, playing out a Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026, found that