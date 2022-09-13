An elderly man has died after an apparent attack by his pet kangaroo in Western Australia's Great Southern region.Paramedics were called to the man's property in Redmond, near Albany on Sunday night after the 77-year-old was found by a relative with serious injuries.Police believe it was a wild animal which aged less than 12-months-old which was being kept as a pet.'The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders and the attending officers were required to euthanize the kangaroo by firearm,' a spokesman said.Emergency services are yet to release details of the man's injuries.A report will be prepared for the coroner.The mauling happened on a property in Redmond, 27km north-west of Albany.The last fatal attack was in 1936 when hunter William Cruickshank, 38 tried to rescue his two dogs from a fight with a kangaroo in Hillston in western NSW.He suffered a broken jaw and extensive head injuries and later died in hospital.The Great Southern region is home to the western grey kangaroo, which can grow to be about 70 kilograms and 97 to 223 centimetres from head to tail.