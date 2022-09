© PhoenixPolice via YouTube



Authorities in Arizona released security video Friday showing a gunman in tactical gear fire dozens of rounds in a motel parking lot last month in a shooting spree that left two people dead and several injured, including two police officers.The shooting began at roughly 8:30 p.m., when security video from inside an unidentified motel appeared to show the gunman emerging from a room wearing a helmet, a ballistics vest and knee pads.He appeared to be armed with a rifle, and Cole said he was holding a Molotov cocktail.Authorities identified the fatally injured victims last month as Misael Arevalo, 36, and Karla Garzona, 44, according to NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix Efforts to reach their relatives Friday were unsuccessful.In body worn camera also released by the department, one officer could be heard saying, "I'm hit, I'm hit."KPNX reported that they were expected to recover.The incident was one of 473 mass shootings tallied this year by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive , which defines the shootings as those with four or more victims of gun violence.Last year saw a record 671 mass shootings, according to the archive, more than double the number recorded in 2014, the first year available in the group's data.