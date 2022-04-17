Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital, which authorities sayThree people who had firearms were initially detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, said Columbia Police Chief W.H. 'Skip' Holbrook.Jewayne M. Price, 22, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, but additional charges are forthcoming, authorities said.Two additional males, who were not named, were also detained for questioning and were released from police custody after it was determined that they were not involved in the shooting.Authorities have seized one firearm related to the incident. Preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates thatCPD investigators seized one firearm related to the incident, according to police.Preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two suspects.Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital., Holbrook said.The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said.The mall was evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them.Workers from a couple of stores clustered in the mostly empty parking lot Saturday evening said they had not heard or seen anything during the shooting, but followed the mall's alert system and were evacuated by police shortly after.They said they had been waiting hours ever since for police to let them back inside to retrieve their car keys and personal belongings so they could leave.'Today's isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,' Columbiana Centre said in a statement.'We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.'