congenital syphilis, or syphilis passed from mother to newborn, which increased 15% from 2019 and is up 235% compared with 2016

After briefly dropping in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) then resurged beyond 2019 levels to finish the year at a record high, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Researchers with the CDC said its report, 2020 Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance, shows howUltimately, diverting resources to Covid-19 caused, it said.The new data provides "the clearest picture yet of [the impact of] Covid-19 on STIs", said Dr Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, viral hepatitis, STD and tuberculosis prevention. "Honestly, there's just much to be done."The CDC's new report covers 2020, the first year of the pandemic and a time defined by lockdowns, social distancing and fear. The new report covers rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis., said Mermin.Those increased rates were driven bythat diverted contact tracers and testing supplies to Covid-19.Because people put off these visits in 2020, cases probably went undiagnosed.What's more, groups that suffered disproportionately from new infections, such as racial and ethnic minorities, are among the same groups who were disproportionately affected by Covid-19. STIs also especially affected the young and poor., said Dr Leandro Mena, director of CDC's division of STD prevention.Such high rates of STIs among people with fewer resources are a reflection of "the nation's failure to provide sufficient healthcare for everyone who needs it", said Mena.Although the 2020 data is grim, researchers said there were bright spots. For example, testing capacity and contact-tracing staffing have stabilized since 2020, and are reaching pre-pandemic levels - though that may be because many health departments have given up or significantly scaled back contact-tracing for Covid-19 following the Omicron surge.