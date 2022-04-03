Society's Child
Mass shooting in Sacramento leaves 6 dead, 9 injured
New York Post
Sun, 03 Apr 2022 07:59 UTC
The Sacramento Police Department announced about 8 a.m. in a tweet that officers at the scene "located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," in the early morning incident.
Police officers patrolling the area heard an unknown number of gunshots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday and encountered a "large crowd," Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.
"This is a really tragic situation," she said, adding that 10 people were either rushed or took themselves to local hospitals.
The conditions of the 10 who were wounded by gunfire was not immediately disclosed. It's unclear how many shooters fired off bullets.
No arrests have been made.
"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this," Lester said.
People ran through the streets as the sound of gunfire could be heard, video posted on Twitter shows. The footage showed multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.
Earlier, in a tweet posted just before 7 a.m., the Sacramento police department announced street closures so officers could investigate the shooting and that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active" there.
"ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time," the department wrote. "Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg expressed "shock and sadness" after the mass shooting.
"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend," he tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. "We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."
"Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it," Steinberg tweeted. "Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her."
Berry Accius, a community activist, recalled the grisly scene shortly after the shooting.
"The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'" he said. "You know, commotion, trauma. It's just a lot of things that, you know, you don't want to see."
Kay Harris said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.
Harris said she has been to the club a few times, characterizing it as a spot for "the younger crowd." Police closed the streets around the club with yellow police tape.
Harris, 32, has spent the morning circling the block waiting for updates on her brother.
"Very much so, a senseless violent act," she said.
The shooting came a month after five people were shot dead in a California church. The gunman fatally shot his three children under the age of 15 and a church elder, before turning the gun on himself inside The Church of Sacramento, officials said.
The church official, Nathaniel Kong, was "generous and selfless" — and was overseeing gunman David Mora Rojas' visitation with his three daughters at the time, The Post reported.
Reader Comments
You can be sure that they make use of any firearm incident to further ban gun ownership in the U.S., we Europeans say never let them take your guns away! Everyone knows why they keep trying to do that, to have you at mercy of the government's forces, what use is over a BILLION ammo rounds for the dept. of Homeland Security? Do they plan to take on a few hundred million people in their own country, whose country is it actually? Whom does your government serve as well as we do in the EU colonies?
Comment: Footage of the incident has appeared on Twitter. And, notably, two of the videos were recording a street fight at the time:
Violence and crime in the US appears to have gotten even worse since the lockdowns, and particularly in 'liberal' states like California, and so it's little wonder that these states have also seen an exodus of up to a quarter of a million people in just the last year: