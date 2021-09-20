Two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 125th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when a person in a maroon-colored Jeep fired shots, striking the 50-year-old in the upper right leg and the 27-year-old in the upper right leg, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was sitting in front of the steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin at approximately 9:10 p.m. when an unknown person approached and shot him in the abdomen, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

In the 300 block of West Erie at approximately 11:35 p.m., a 46-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the arm after a "brief discussion" with an unidentified man, police said. The man was reportedly upset after not being allowed access to a bar. The man returned to a black sedan after the discussion and fired shots at bar security . The man was taken into custody and the 46-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

In the 2400 block of West Lunt at approximately 11:40 p.m., a 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who shot him in the leg, police said. The man took himself to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

At 11:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road, a 35-year-old man was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the foot and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Two 20-year-old men were outside on the rear porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina at approximately 12:34 a.m. when they heard several shots fired, police said. One of the men sustained a graze wound in the buttocks and the other was shot twice in the leg. The two were taken to Loyola in good condition.

At approximately 1:11 a.m., a man in his 30s was shot in the abdomen and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the 2500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 2:06 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was outside when a person in a red Jeep fired shots, striking her twice in the arm and once in the wrist, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place at approximately 2:14 a.m. when he heard gunshots fired and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was working window service at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero at approximately 3:20 a.m. when an unidentified man shot him before fleeing the scene, police said. He sustained a graze wound to the torso and refused to go to the hospital after being listed in good condition.

In the 8200 block of South Wentworth at approximately 10:44 a.m., a 22-year-old man was inside a residence when he heard shots coming from outside and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back inside a residence in the 9300 block of South Escanaba at approximately 10:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11:26 a.m. in the 900 block of West Montrose, a 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unknown SUV approached him and a person began to firing shots, police said. The was shot in the back and took himself to Weiss Hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old woman was shot at approximately 12:51 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison. She sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to Rush University Medical Center before being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

In the 500 block of North Leamington at approximately 12:52 p.m., a 37-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right side, according to police. The victim was standing on the street when an unknown offender drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the victim. He was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 36-year-old woman was walking down the street in the 3100 block of West Madison at approximately 12:51 p.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. She was shot in the left side and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition, then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley, a 23-year-old man was near the front of a residence when he fired shots at another man, police said. The man was shot in the arm, calf and stomach, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the 5700 block of South May at approximately 8:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At approximately 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Sacramento, a 22-year-old man was standing outside and saw a green laser pointed in his direction followed by several gunshots fired toward him, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was sitting on the front porch in the 7900 block of South Marquette at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who shot him in the leg and arm, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 20-year-old woman and 15-year-old woman were outside with a group of people in the 5900 block of South Paulina at approximately 11:18 p.m. when an unidentified man shot at the group, police said. The 20-year-old was shot in the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 15-year-old was shot in the buttocks and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

In the 1200 block of South California at approximately 11:32 p.m., a 30-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of South King Drive, a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle when a person inside another vehicle began shooting at them, police said. The two self-transported themselves to Provident Hospital. The 28-year-old was shot in the right arm and the 33-year-old was shot in the torso. Both were listed in fair condition.

A 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 2000 block of South Leavitt at approximately 2:45 a.m. when he was shot at by a person of a silver sedan, police said. The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 24-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 5600 block of West Wilson at approximately 2:55 a.m. when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the neck and chest, then took himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Five people were sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Massasoit at approximately 3:04 a.m. when a white SUV stopped and two men exited the vehicle, then shot at the group, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm, then taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition. A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man was shot in the back. A 42-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were both shot in the left thigh. All four were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick , a 31-year-old man was shot in the body after exiting his vehicle, police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

In the 300 block of North Central Park at approximately 6 a.m., a 33-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unidentified offender approached him and fired shots. The victim self-transported to the hospital and sustained two gunshot wounds to the left arm and one gunshot wound to his right lower leg. He was self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison, a 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A second man, 26 years old, was shot multiple times to the body and listed in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the left foot at approximately 11:39 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road. The victim said he was trying to break up a fight when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was listed in stable condition.

In the 5400 block of West Crystal at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 23-year-old man was driving when he sustained a gunshot wound to the upper back, according to police. The victim was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside began firing at his vehicle. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Maypole. An unknown offender approached the victim and began shooting. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

In the 2100 block of West Washington at approximately 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the back, police said. An unknown offender approached the victim from behind and fired shots. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Four people have died and 41 others have sustained injuries, including a 3-year-old boy, in shootings so far this weekend across Chicago, according to police.according to police.The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 34-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four detectives were investigating.In the 200 block of East 121st Place on, according to police.The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, though he was later pronounced dead, police said.No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Two detectives were investigating., police said.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, then later pronounced dead.There was no one in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four detectives were investigating.In the 800 block of North Orleans, police said.The man sustained was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Three detectives were investigating., police said.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.No one was in custody as of Sunday evening and Area One detectives are investigating.In the most recent incident,in the 11800 block of South Emerald. According to authorities, two unknown offenders approached the victims, began firing weapons and fled in an unknown direction.A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene. A 33-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and rear and also died at the scene.Here are the other incidents that have been reported:Friday -Saturday -Sunday -