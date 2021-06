WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

As of June 14

, 1,587 people have been shot in Chicago this year already. The Chicago Tribune notes that this is "195 more than 2020."

On the eve of Father's Day, a young dad named Gyovanni Arzuaga was allegedly executed in the middle of a Chicago city street. He was 24 years old.According to CBS 2 Chicago , the crime was live-streamed on Facebook by an unidentified individual. The live stream depictsIn the video, the group of individuals appears to pull Arzuaga and Perez out of their car, before scattering. As Arzuaga and Perez lay on the concrete,The shooting reportedly occurred at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park.The Daily Caller reports, "A police spokeswoman could not confirm whether the [live-streamed] video ... which has been circulated across social media, shows the shooting." And details concerning the violent exchange remain to be uncovered.When reflecting on Arzuaga's sudden demise, his friend, Jae Pacheco, noted Arzuaga's sweet personality: "He was just there to have a good time and go back home. He was such an amazing friend. He was really caring." Pacheco continued: "He was just about being around good vibes, being around good people."On Sunday, a memorial in Arzuaga's honor was organized at the site of the shooting, with balloons, flowers, and signs saying "Happy Father's Day" and "RIP Gy0." A GoFundMe for Arzuaga and Perez has already surpassed its initial goal of reaching $10,000. The raised funds will go toward Arzuaga's funeral and Perez's medical bills.Arzuaga's death continues to garner media attention and outrage, but the tragedy is sadly one of many.As Chicagoans suffer from increasingly violent crime, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently declared racism to be a public health crisis. She is focusing her time and energy on improving "anti-racist policies."No one is in custody yet for the shootings of Arzuaga and Perez.